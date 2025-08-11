Dynacor Reports Q2-2025 Results And Advances International Expansion Plan
|Initial 2025 Guidance
|Updated 2025 Guidance
|H1-2025
|Sales
|$345-$375 million
|$340-$350 million
|$159.7 million
|Net income
|$14-$17 million
|No Change
|$8.6 million
|Production (AuEq oz)
|120-130,000 oz
|105-110,000 oz
|52,005 oz
| Capital expenditures
(Peru & Senegal)
|$15 million
|$12 million
|$2.6 million
| Capital expenditures
(Ecuador)
|-
|$17 million1
|-
|Other project expenses
|$3 million
|No Change
|$1 million
1 Includes $9.75 million to purchase the Svetlana plant in Ecuador, disbursed after quarter-end. Acquisition of the plant was funded with the proceeds from the issuance of common shares in Q1-2025.
Guidance is based on the following assumptions:
(1) No increase in processing capacity.
(2) Average market gold price of between $2,800 and $3,000 per ounce in initial guidance has been updated to between $3,200 and $3,400 per ounce.
(3) The ore grade supplied may vary with the evolution of the gold price.
Operations Overview
| Three-month periods
ended June 30,
| Six-month periods
ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Volume processed (in tonnes)
|38,152
|42,935
|81,493
|86,941
|Tonnes per day
|419
|472
|450
|478
|AuEq ounces produced
|24,955
|28,364
|52,005
|60,133
- Despite a curfew imposed on some regions in northern Peru during the quarter and planned maintenance, the Corporation processed more than 38,000 tonnes during Q2-2025 which represents an average of 419 tpd. The Q2-2025 production compared to Q2-2024 was mainly impacted by lower tonnages processed while the Q1-2025 production was mainly impacted by the supply of lower grade ore.
Financial Overview
| Three-month periods
ended June 30,
| Six-month periods
ended June 30,
|(in $'000) (unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Sales
|79,706
|67,431
|159,674
|135,164
|Cost of sales
|(72,560
|)
|(57,437
|)
|(143,552
|)
|(116,022
|)
|Gross operating margin
|7,146
|9,994
|16,122
|19,142
|General and administrative expenses
|(3,315
|)
|(2,127
|)
|(5,719
|)
|(3,831
|)
|Other project expenses
|(517
|)
|(327
|)
|(991
|)
|(541
|)
|Operating income
|3,314
|7,540
|9,412
|14,770
|Financial income net of expenses
|302
|186
|512
|357
| Write-off of exploration and evaluation
assets
|(8
|)
|(18
|)
|(8
|)
|(18
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|1,390
|(125
|)
|1,665
|(184
|)
|Income before income taxes
|4,998
|7,583
|11,581
|14,925
|Current income tax expense
|(1,416
|)
|(2,841
|)
|(3,189
|)
|(5,418
|)
|Deferred income tax (expense) recovery
|(113
|)
|(241
|)
|226
|(225
|)
| Net income and comprehensive
income
|3,469
|4,501
|8,618
|9,282
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.25
|Diluted
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.25
Q2-2025 Quarterly Results
- A higher inventory level at the beginning of Q2-2024 allowed the Corporation to benefit more from the timing of higher gold prices, whereas a lower inventory level at the beginning of Q2-2025 reduced the positive impact. Total sales amounted to $79.7 million compared to $67.4 million in Q2-2024. The $12.3 million increase is explained by the higher average gold price realised (+$23.4 million), partially offset by lower quantities of gold ounces sold (-$11.1 million) due to the lower tonnage of ore processed.
Q2-2025 Quarterly Results (continued)
- The Q2-2025 gross operating margin reached $7.1 million (9.0% of sales) compared to $10.0 million (14.8% of sales) in Q2-2024. Both the level and the movement in the gold price impact our gross operating margin. Gross operating margin in Q2-2025 was also impacted by non-recurring expenses, including reorganization expenses and asset rationalization expenses. General and administrative expenses totaled $3.3 million in Q2-2025 compared to $2.1 million in Q2-2024. The increase is primarily attributable to the expansion of the management team and higher salaries to reinforce management capacity and processes in the context of its international expansion and non-recurring expenses related to the special and annual shareholder meetings held in Q2-2025. Other projects represent the expenses incurred by the Corporation to duplicate its unique business model in the same or other jurisdictions. The foreign exchange gain is mainly attributable to the variance throughout the period of the Canadian dollar against the US dollar. A $1.5 million income tax expense was also recorded during Q2-2025. The decrease as a percentage of the net income before taxes is notably explained by the variance throughout the period of the Peruvian sol against the US$ which is the Corporation's functional currency, as well as a non-recurring deferred tax expense. Future fluctuations will positively or negatively affect the current and deferred tax at the end of each period.
Q2-2025 Year-To-Date Results
- During the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, the gold price increased from approximately $2,700/oz in January to approximately $3,400/oz in June, which impacted the Corporation's financial results for the period. Total sales for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, amounted to a record $159.7 million, compared to $135.2 million for the same period in 2024. The $24.5 million increase is explained by higher average gold price (+$45.6 million), partially offset by lower quantities of gold ounces sold (-$21.1 million).
Cash Flows, Working Capital and Liquidity Overview
|(in $'000) (unaudited)
| Three-month periods
ended June 30,
| Six-month periods
ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities
|Net income, adjusted for non-cash items
|4,156
|5,815
|9,955
|11,466
|Changes in working capital items
|(2,849
|)
|3,863
|6,837
|7,803
|Net cash from operating activities
|1,307
|9,678
|16,792
|19,269
|Investing activities
|Change in short-term investments
|3,000
|-
|3,000
|-
|Acquisition of property, plant and
|equipment, net of proceeds of disposition
|and other
|(818
|)
|(1,582
|)
|(2,122
|)
|(2,300
|)
|Net cash from (used) in investing activities
|2,182
|(1,582
|)
|878
|(2,300
|)
|Financing activities
|Issuance of common shares
|-
|-
|20,433
|-
|Repurchase of common shares
|(1,162
|)
|(143
|)
|(1,162
|)
|(2,895
|)
|Dividends paid
|(1,209
|)
|(938
|)
|(2,324
|)
|(1,907
|)
|Other
|18
|69
|74
|124
|Net cash from (used) in financing activities
|(2,353
|)
|(1,012
|)
|17,021
|(4,678
|)
|Change in cash during the period
|1,136
|7,084
|34,691
|12,291
| Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on
cash
|954
|(25
|)
|878
|(38
|)
|Cash, beginning of the period
|53,298
|27,675
|19,819
|22,481
|Cash, end of the period
|55,388
|34,734
|55,388
|34,734
Investing activities
- In Q2-2025, Dynacor invested $1.3 million in capital expenditure of which $0.8 million was disbursed in Peru, mainly to maintain or improve plant efficiency. The remaining $0.5 million investment was for the construction of the ore-processing pilot plant in Senegal.
The Corporation will use the proceeds from the issuance of common shares in Q1-2025 to fund the construction of the pilot plant in Senegal and the acquisition and rehabilitation of the plant in Ecuador.
Working Capital and Liquidity
- As at June 30, 2025, the Corporation's working capital amounted to $84.7 million, including $58.4 million in cash and short-term investments ($58.9 million, including $25.8 million in cash and short-term investments as at December 31, 2024).
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2025, total assets amounted to $146.4 million ($125.3 million as at December 31, 2024). Major variances since year-end 2024 come from the significant increase in cash following the issuance of common shares in February 2025; the decrease in accounts receivable due to the timing of exports and collection of sales taxes and the decrease in ore inventory due to the level of ore supplied compared to the volume processed.
|(in $'000) (unaudited)
|As at June 30,
|As at December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash
|55,388
|19,819
|Short-term investments
|2,998
|5,999
|Accounts receivable
|17,952
|23,747
|Inventories
|23,210
|29,376
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,161
|361
|Current tax assets
|445
|-
|Property, plant and equipment
|25,997
|26,160
|Exploration and evaluation assets
|18,575
|18,570
|Right-of-use assets
|662
|1,070
|Other non-current assets
|-
|159
|Total assets
|146,388
|125,261
|Trade and other payables
|16,395
|18,185
|Asset retirement obligations
|3,681
|3,732
|Current tax liabilities
|-
|2,125
|Deferred tax liabilities
|339
|565
|Lease liabilities
|696
|1,108
|Share unit plan liabilities
|392
|389
|Shareholders' equity
|124,885
|99,157
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|146,388
|125,261
About Dynacor
Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on fully and part-formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company plans to expand to West Africa and within Latin America.
The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit for more information.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.
Contact:
For more information, please contact:
Ruth Hanna
Director, Investor Relations
T: 514-393-9000 #236
Website:
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Bettina Filippone
T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
E: ...
Website:
1 All figures are in US dollars unless stated otherwise. All variance % are calculated from rounded figures. Some additions might be incorrect due to rounding.
2 EBITDA:“Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation” is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS Accounting Standards. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another corporation. The Corporation uses this non-IFRS measure as an indicator of the cash generated by the operations and allows investor to compare the profitability of the Corporation with others by canceling effects of different assets basis, effects due to different tax structures as well as the effects of different capital structures. EBITDA is calculated on p.15 of the MD&A. See the“Non-IFRS Measures” section 18 of the Corporation's MD&A for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025.
3 Cash gross operating margin per AuEq ounce is in US$ and is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of sale per equivalent ounce of Au from the average selling price per equivalent ounce of Au and is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS Accounting Standards. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another company. See the“non-IFRS Measures” in section 18 of the Corporation's MD&A.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment