Over-The-Top (OTT) Services Industry And Competition Forecast 2025-2030: A $510+ Billion Market By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$271.67 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$510.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. AI-driven personalized content recommendations transforming user engagement and retention strategies
5.2. Expansion of ad-supported streaming tiers driving new revenue models and broader audience reach
5.3. Strategic bundling of streaming services with telecom and broadband plans to reduce churn and increase ARPU
5.4. Rapid growth in live streaming and interactive real-time content driving sports and concert experiences online
5.5. Investment in regional and local-language OTT content production to capture niche markets and cultural preferences
5.6. Adoption of cloud-native and edge computing architectures for scalable low-latency video delivery and improved QoS
5.7. Integration of social commerce features into streaming platforms to enable shoppable live content and drive impulse buys
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Over-The-Top Services Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Audio Streaming
8.3. Communication & Messaging
8.4. Game Streaming
8.5. Video Streaming
9. Over-The-Top Services Market, by Devices
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Desktops & Laptops
9.3. Smartphones & Tablets
9.4. Television & Consoles
10. Over-The-Top Services Market, by Monetization Model
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Advertising-Based
10.3. Subscription-Based
10.4. Transaction-Based
11. Over-The-Top Services Market, by Service Vertical
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Education & Learning
11.3. Gaming & Service Utilities
11.4. Media & Entertainment
12. Over-The-Top Services Market, by User Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Commercial
12.3. Individual
13. Americas Over-The-Top Services Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Over-The-Top Services Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Over-The-Top Services Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The companies profiled in this Over-The-Top Services market report include:
- ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited Inc. Apple Inc. British Broadcasting Corporation CATCHPLAY+ Services Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. DAZN Group Limited DIRECTV, LLC DISH Network Corporation Eros International Media Limited fuboTV Inc. Google LLC by Alphabet Inc. Home Box Office, Inc. by Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. iQIYI, Inc. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Meta Platforms, Inc. Netflix, Inc. Peacock TV LLC by NBCUnivers Media, LLC Pluto TV Rakuten Group, Inc. Roku, Inc. Slack Technologies, LLC by Salesforce, Inc. Sony Group Corporation Tencent Holdings Limited The Walt Disney Company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
