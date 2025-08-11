Mrna Synthesis Raw Materials Strategic Market Analysis Report 2025 Market To Reach $2 Billion By 2030 - Rising Collaboration Between Mrna Developers And Raw Material Providers Drive Long-Term Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|278
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surge in mRNA Vaccine Development Drives Accelerated Demand for Raw Materials in mRNA Synthesis Expanding Investment in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical R&D Strengthens Market for mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Rising Need for mRNA-Based Therapeutics and Vaccines Expands Market Opportunities for Raw Material Suppliers Technological Advancements in mRNA Synthesis Techniques Propel Demand for High-quality Raw Materials Increasing Government Funding for mRNA Research and Vaccine Development Generates Growth in Raw Material Requirements Expansion of mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity Strengthens Business Case for Scaling Raw Material Production Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine and mRNA Therapies Expands Addressable Market for Synthesis Raw Materials Regulatory Support and Accelerated Approval Processes for mRNA Vaccines Increase Raw Material Procurement and Usage The Rise in Global Health Initiatives and Vaccination Programs Expands the Market for mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Advancements in Raw Material Purification and Synthesis Technologies Drive Efficiency and Cost Reduction in mRNA Production Surge in mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine Production Fuels Long-term Demand for mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Growth in Research Institutions and Academic Labs Investing in mRNA Technology Propels Raw Material Demand The Emergence of mRNA Therapies Beyond Vaccines Drives Innovation and Expands the Market for Specialized Raw Materials Increasing Integration of mRNA Synthesis into Cancer Immunotherapy Research Expands Market Opportunity for Raw Materials Expanding Production Facilities for mRNA-Based Products Strengthens Market for Essential Raw Materials in Large-scale Synthesis Rising Demand for RNA Modifications and Specialized Reagents Drives New Opportunities for Raw Material Suppliers Technological Innovation in Nucleotide Synthesis and Purification Enhances the Quality and Availability of mRNA Raw Materials Growing Focus on Sustainable and Cost-effective mRNA Production Methods Expands Market for Raw Materials with Reduced Environmental Impact Increasing Competitive Landscape Among Biopharma Companies Strengthens the Demand for Reliable and High-purity Raw Materials Growing Collaboration Between mRNA Developers and Raw Material Providers Drives Long-term Supply Chain Stability and Innovation
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS | Some of the 42 companies featured in this mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials report
- Aldevron BioNTech SE Bio-Synthesis Inc. BOC Sciences Creative Biogene CureVac N.V. Eurogentec F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. HONGENE Jena Bioscience GmbH Lucigen Corporation Maravai LifeSciences Merck KGaA Moderna, Inc. New England Biolabs Promega Corporation Sigma-Aldrich (MilliporeSigma) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TriLink BioTechnologies Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Attachment
