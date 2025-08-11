Taction, a leading provider of bespoke software, offers innovative and tailored solutions across healthcare, finance, retail, and other sectors, serving clients worldwide.

- Arinder Singh Suri, CEO, Taction SoftwareCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Taction Software Achieves 100+ HIPAA-Compliant Healthcare IT Deployments With Zero BreachesLeader in custom healthcare app development , AI health solutions, and compliance-first IT delivers secure systems for hospitals, clinics, and healthtech startups.Taction Software, a U.S.-based leader in custom healthcare app development and HIPAA-compliant healthcare IT solutions , today announced a significant milestone - more than 100 secure deployments with zero compliance breaches in over 20+ years of operation.From telehealth platforms to AI-powered clinical decision tools, Taction Software delivers audit-ready, scalable, and security-focused solutions for hospitals, specialty clinics, government agencies, and healthtech startups across 15+ U.S. states.Compliance-First Development With Proven ResultsUnlike generalist software firms, Taction Software works exclusively in regulated industries, with healthcare as its core focus. Every solution is designed to exceed HIPAA, HITECH, and PHI data protection standards.Key differentiators include:Audit-Ready Security Architecture for every project.EHR/EMR Integration Expertise (Epic, Cerner, Allscripts, Meditech, athenahealth).U.S.-Based Project Management with HIPAA-certified developers and architects.Zero Breaches Across 100+ Deployments in two decades.Driving Measurable Client OutcomesTaction Software's case studies highlight its measurable impact:Reduced hospital administrative workload by 30% through workflow automation.Scaled telehealth capacity from 500 to 5,000 daily visits with no downtime.Enabled real-time patient data access for faster diagnoses and better outcomes.Quote From Leadership“In healthcare IT, security and compliance aren't optional - they're the foundation for innovation,” said Arinder Singh, CEO of Taction Software.“Our mission is to help providers and healthtech innovators improve patient outcomes while eliminating compliance risks through expertly engineered, secure technology.”Specialized Expertise Across Healthcare ITTaction Software's core service offerings include:Custom Healthcare App DevelopmentHIPAA-Compliant AI Health SolutionsFHIR & HL7 InteroperabilityHealthcare CRM Customization (SuiteCRM)Telemedicine Platform DevelopmentAbout Taction SoftwareTaction Software is a U.S.-based custom software development company specializing in HIPAA-compliant healthcare IT, AI-powered health apps, and secure enterprise solutions. With over 20 years of industry expertise, 100+ compliant deployments, and a 92% client retention rate, Taction Software delivers scalable, secure, and high-impact technology to healthcare providers, startups, and enterprises worldwide.Media Contact:Taction Software – Media RelationsPhone: +1 307-459-0850Email: ...Website:

