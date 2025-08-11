Una Software To Present On The Future Of FP&A At FATE 2025

Join Una Software and other leading innovators at FATE 2025, where the future of finance takes center stage.

The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is excited to welcome Una Software as a featured sponsor and speaker at this year's event.

- Una SoftwareNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE ) is excited to welcome Una Software as a featured sponsor and speaker at this year's event. Known for pushing the boundaries of finance transformation, Una will present two forward-looking sessions on how AI is reshaping the future of FP&A.As finance evolves from static reporting to real-time, insight-driven planning, this session will walk attendees through the FP&A maturity journey-from spreadsheet-bound analysis to AI-enabled foresight. Darrell Cox, CFO of Una Software and John Colthart, Chief Product Officer, Una Software will explore how integrated data, smarter processes, and embedded execution accountability are helping finance teams shift from support roles to strategic leadership."At Una Software, we believe the future of finance isn't just automated-it's intelligently predictive. We are excited to show the FATE audience how AI acts as a catalyst for more accurate forecasting and faster decisions, making FP&A faster, smarter, and more strategic," said a spokesperson for Una.Attendees will walk away with a clear understanding of how to evolve their FP&A functions, and how AI can act not as a replacement-but as a key enabler of scalable strategic insight.Join Una Software & other leading innovators at FATE 2025, November 13-14 at the Javits Center in NYC, where the future of finance takes center stage.About FATE - The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is where innovation meets execution. Powered by CFO Leadership , FATE brings together thousands of senior finance professionals, technology providers, and thought leaders for two days of actionable insights, strategic networking, and future-focused learning.

Hope Russo

CFO Leadership Council

