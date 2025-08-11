403
After The Storm: Cuba's Cigar Industry Rebuilds For Global Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cuba's premium cigar sector is regaining momentum after one of its worst blows in decades. In the first half of 2025, the country's factories turned out over six million hand-rolled cigars for export, surpassing last year's pace.
Officials aim for more than 80 million by year's end, with 70 million bound for foreign buyers. This rebound comes after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Río in September 2022, flattening 90% of the curing barns used to dry tobacco leaves and wrecking much of the year's crop.
The province supplies about 65% of Cuba's tobacco, making it central to the country's $350‐million‐a‐year industry. Reconstruction is still under way. Of the more than 10,000 barns destroyed, about 4,776 are back in operation.
Authorities want to expand cultivation from this year's 10,378 hectares in Pinar del Río to 20,000 next season. They expect this year's national harvest, across 15,000 hectares, to yield around 17,000 tonnes of leaves - but hitting future targets depends on finishing barn repairs and modernizing equipment.
The business case is clear: tobacco ranks among Cuba's top exports, bringing in hard currency from Europe, China, and the Middle East. Demand remains strong despite high prices.
Yet supply instability costs money. Industry leaders insist the sector needs at least an 18‐month reserve of both raw leaf and finished cigars to protect exports from future storms.
Cuba's Tobacco Industry Confronts Climate
Energy shortages present another obstacle. Frequent blackouts make irrigation and processing harder. In response, the state tobacco group Tabacuba has started installing solar-powered irrigation systems and fitting sorting centers - where mostly women classify leaves - with photovoltaic panels to cut dependence on the unreliable grid.
The real story runs deeper than a rebound in sales. Cigar exports are not just a cultural symbol for Cuba; they are one of the country's few reliable streams of foreign currency. Losing part of the harvest can mean losing a major share of export revenue.
That vulnerability forces a balancing act: rebuild fast enough to meet global demand while investing in infrastructure that can withstand both weather and energy crises.
For export‐dependent economies, Cuba 's case shows the risks of relying heavily on one crop grown in one region. The current push is not only about replacing what was lost but also about making the industry more shock‐proof.
If the plan works, Pinar del Río's fields could supply stable volumes again - protecting jobs, exports, and a product that still commands prestige on the world stage.
