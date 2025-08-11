403
Haiti Declares Emergency To Confront Crisis As Gangs Grip Key Regions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Haitian government declared a three-month state of emergency on August 9, 2025. The move targets the heart of the country-the West, Artibonite, and Centre departments-where armed gangs have upended daily life, farming, and business.
Gangs control many neighborhoods and roads. In Artibonite, Haiti 's main rice-producing region, fields burn and thousands abandon their homes. United Nations data shows about 1.3 million people, almost one in nine Haitians, have left their homes since late 2024.
Food supplies run low, prices rise, and families rely more on emergency aid. Violence affects everyone. More than 4,800 people died in the last nine months, and over 600 kidnapping cases created constant fear.
Businesses suffer as trucks struggle to move goods and store shelves run empty. Farmers cannot reach their land, drivers refuse key routes, and local markets fade as transport and security collapse.
To restore control, the government replaced its police chief and asked for more international help, including support from a Kenyan-led UN mission.
Still, gangs hold large parts of the capital and vital trade routes. Restoration of order is slow, with vital public services still shut for many. Business leaders now help lead the new transitional government.
They must organize new elections, rebuild local security, and bring back economic stability. Yet officials warn that without calm, even basic economic life cannot return.
This story matters far beyond Haiti's borders. When violence and fear spread, trade halts. Food, money, and hope run out.
Haiti's current crisis shows how fast crime and insecurity can unravel a whole economy, not just daily routines. Until security returns, any plans for business or recovery remain on hold.
