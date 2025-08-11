Barrick Q2 Earnings Preview: Higher Gold Prices To Lift Bottom-Line, All Eyes On Disputed Mali Project

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) stock has gained 8.3% over the past week, ahead of its quarterly earnings report on Monday.

According to Fiscal data, analysts expect the Canadian miner to report earnings of $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter ended June 30. The company has topped earnings estimates in three of the previous four quarters.

Barrick's earnings are expected to get a boost from higher gold prices during the quarter, compared to the year-ago levels. Gold prices have surged this year, aided by the bullion's safe-haven appeal as U.S. President Donald Trump's uncertain tariff policy encouraged investors to park their money in gold, compared to riskier assets.

Last month, its larger rival, Newmont, reported that its average realized gold price was $3,320 per ounce during the second quarter, compared with $2,347 a year earlier.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Barrick was in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing, while retail chatter was 'high.'

Investors will be keenly looking for any updates about its Loulo-Gounkoto project in Mali. Barrick has been locked in dispute over royalty payments from the project for several months with the African country's ruling junta.

Last month, a judge in Mali ordered the Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex to be placed under provisional administration for six months. According to the company's latest update on the project, Barrick is continuing to engage with Mali to regain control of the mine.

According to a report by Morningstar from July, Barrick was trading at a 15% discount compared to its fair valuation due to an ongoing dispute with Mali. The company produced 578,000 ounces of gold from the disputed project in 2024, which is about 15% of its total output.

Barrick has gained over 48% this year amid the gold rally, but its gains are far behind Newmont's 81.2% rise.

