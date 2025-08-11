5 Possible WWE Clash In Paris Matches The Upcoming RAW Could Set Up

Clash in Paris is approaching. Here are five matches RAW could set up for the big show.

AJ Styles isn't finished with Dominik Mysterio after SummerSlam. Their recent clash ended with Dirty Dom using his boot to steal a victory. Styles tossed that same boot back in Dominik's face last week, hinting at unfinished business. A rematch for the Intercontinental Title in Paris could give The Phenomenal One the run he deserves.

Naomi will defend the Women's World Championship on RAW against former champ IYO SKY. Rhea Ripley still believes she deserves another shot, and Stephanie Vaquer is waiting for her opportunity. A controversial finish on RAW could lead to a Triple Threat in Paris, keeping all three in the spotlight.

After dispatching Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch was looking for a challenge, until Nikki Bella stepped up. Bella, fresh from a Battle Royal appearance, is back with a clean bill of health and a renewed drive. Paris could see the two face off for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in a high-profile match.

Rusev and Sheamus have been trading blows for weeks on RAW. With neither willing to back down, adding a stipulation like a Paris Street Fight or Falls Count Anywhere could make their inevitable Clash in Paris showdown even more intense.

Seth Rollins could find himself defending the World Heavyweight Championship against multiple challengers in Paris. With LA Knight, CM Punk, and even Roman Reigns in the mix, a Fatal Four-Way could be the solution. The setup would also leave room for unexpected interference.