Kiren Rijiju Condemns Opposition, Vows To Pass Key Bills In Parliament

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress and opposition of stalling Parliament, saying the country cannot afford such delays. He asserted that the government will push through important bills in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, despite repeated disruptions over a single issue.

