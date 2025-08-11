Dow Futures Edge Up As Wall Street Digests Earnings: NVDA, AMD, INTC, MSTR, AMC Among Stocks To Watch

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Monday as Wall Street parses earnings amid a furious bull run in tech stocks and the Nasdaq 100 index.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Intel Corp.'s (INTC) CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, on Monday. This comes after calls last week by the President for the resignation of Tan over“highly conflicted” ties to Chinese firms.

While Dow Jones futures rose 0.26% at the time of writing, the S & P 500 futures gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures rose 0.14%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.36%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 0.13% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.07% on Monday morning. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'neutral' territory.

Asian markets ended Monday's trading session on a mixed note, with the Nikkei 225 leading with gains of 1.82%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.45%, and the Shanghai Composite at 0.34%.

The Hang Seng index declined 0.17%, while the KOSPI fell 0.1%.

Stocks To Watch



Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Nvidia and AMD have reportedly agreed to give a 15% cut to the U.S. government from the sales of artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. Nvidia shares fell nearly 1%, while AMD shares declined nearly 2%.

Intel Corp. (INTC): Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is scheduled to meet President Trump on Monday at the White House. Intel shares gained over 2% in Monday's pre-market trading session.

Strategy Inc. (MSTR), Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): Cryptocurrency-linked stocks surged nearly 4% in Monday's pre-market session as Bitcoin (BTC) surged toward its all-time highs. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), BigBear Holdings Inc. (BBAI), and Oklo Inc. (OKLO) are among the companies scheduled to announce their latest quarterly results on Monday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.