ADB's Energy Policy Rushing Toward The Wrong Side Of History
As one of the region's largest infrastructure financiers, ADB holds immense influence over whether the Asia-Pacific meets or misses its global climate targets. What it funds-or fails to-will shape the energy future of millions.
In 2021, ADB and its directors committed to revisiting its Energy Policy by 2025 to assess alignment with a just, low-carbon transition. That review, however, is now being rushed-with limited transparency, minimal public input, missing legally required environmental assessments and no analysis or adjustments to reflect ADB's legal obligations under evolving international climate law.
Since making that commitment, climate science and international law have advanced significantly. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and International Energy Agency (IEA) now confirm that new fossil gas projects, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), are incompatible with limiting average global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.
