Futures Gain Monday As Trade Talks Continue
Futures tied to Canada's main stock index edged up on Monday, mirroring Wall Street peers, as investors shifted their attention to the week's upcoming U.S.-Russia talks, trade negotiations and pivotal U.S. inflation data.
The TSX Composite Index finished Friday in the red 2.59 points to 27,758.69. Still, in a holiday-shortened week, the index climbed 738 points, or 2.7%.
Futures moved higher 0.2% Monday.
The Canadian dollar inched back 0.09 cents to 72.62 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange settled 1.83 points to 787.22 Friday, but kept weekly gains of 26 points, or 3.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures inched higher early Monday, with the market once again on the cusp of all-time highs ahead of a week of key inflation reports.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials surged 108 points, or 0.2%, to 44,386.
Futures for the S&P 500 gathered 9.25 points, or 0.1%, to 6,422.75
Futures for the NASDAQ accumulated 19.75 points, or 0.1%, to 23,733.50.
Gains were kept in check after a Financial Times report said Nvidia and AMD agreed to give part of their revenue from certain chips sold in China - in exchange for export licenses to that country. Nvidia shares dipped around 1% in the premarket, while AMD lost 2%.
Those moves come after the NASDAQ Composite ended last week at fresh closing highs, and the S&P 500 closed on the threshold of another milestone. The Dow also finished the week on a high note. A rally in Apple - which has been a significant laggard this year - helped bolster the market.
Inflation readings this week will prove a key hurdle for a broad market index near record highs. The consumer price index, which is set to be released Tuesday, and the producer price index, due out Thursday, will be critical in shaping the outlook for the direction of interest rates, especially for the Federal Reserve's September meeting.
Hotter inflation prints could hinder the market's advance.
The inflation data comes ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole meeting in Wyoming on Aug. 21-23, which will likely set the tone for the September meeting.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.2%, while markets in Japan were closed for holiday.
Oil prices gained 11 cents to $63.99 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices crumbled $78.90 at $3,412.50 U.S. per ounce.
