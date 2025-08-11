Bioharvest Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

All figures stated in this news release are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.



Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased 41% year-over-year to $8.5 million, in line with management guidance, with gross margins of 60% expanding by 800 basis points year-over-year.

Total U.S. active VINIA® users now 65,000, with >$60 million of cumulative revenue realized since USA launch in May 2021.

Business delivering balanced growth, with new products representing ~20% of growth and the core VINIA capsule business driving ~80% of growth.

Core capsule business grew by 28% with new products increasing by 100%.

Secured a new Stage 1 CDMO contract to develop a plant-based fragrance compound, derived from a plant that is under significant threat due to over-harvesting and habitat loss.

Announced first CDMO project to reach Stage 2 with completion of Stage 1 development for the CDMO contract with a Nasdaq-listed pharmaceutical company with an approved drug, successfully validating the botanical synthesis platform for a variety of molecule types. Launched VINIA® Daily Chews 2X Formula. This "first-of-its-kind" chew features 3rd party certification and is designed to enhance blood flow and oxygen delivery for athletes and individuals with highly active lifestyles.

Subsequent 2025 Outlook



Management expects third quarter 2025 revenues of at least $9.1 million

Additional products and CDMO services to be launched in the second half of 2025 Expectations to reach adj. EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2025

Management Commentary

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest Sciences, said: "The second quarter of 2025 was another strong quarter of operational execution, as we achieved our revenue guidance and advanced toward our goal of adjusted EBITDA breakeven in Q4 of this year. Results were driven by a combination of continued growth in both our core VINIA® capsule business and in recently launched "VINIA Inside" portfolio products. In addition, our CDMO business unit continues to increase its contribution to revenue growth as we recognize the dollars related to key milestone achievements with our customers. Our CDMO pipeline remains robust with multiple potential customers that we expect could convert in the next 6-9 months."

Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, the Company will launch three growth initiatives:

Management reiterates its focus on profitable growth and category-defining innovation, positioning botanical synthesis as a commercial engine for high-value plant-based compounds.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased 41% to $8.5 million - in line with management's revenue guidance - as compared to $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was a result of the continued success of the Company's VINIA® family of products.

Gross profit increased 65% to $5.1 million, or 60% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $3.1 million, or 52% of total revenue, in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily attributable to the benefits of increased manufacturing scale and improved manufacturing yields.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter totaled $6.9 million, as compared to $4.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increased marketing spend and the development of the health pro affiliates program to support future revenue growth - and higher expenses from the CDMO services division. General and administrative expenses increased 61% year-over-year due to one-time costs associated with our NASDAQ corporate compliance upgrade.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $4.0 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. Q2 2025 increase in net loss vs PY was primarily due to non cash finance expenses associated with exchange rate impact.

Adjusted EBITDA loss - a non-IFRS measure - totaled $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, totaled $3.7 million, as compared to $2.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: BHST) (FSE: 8MV0) is a leader in Botanical Synthesis, leveraging its patented technology platform to grow plant-based compounds, without the need to grow the underlying plant. BioHarvest is leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions within two major business verticals; as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) on behalf of customers seeking novel plant-based compounds, and as a creator of proprietary nutraceutical health and wellness products, which includes dietary supplements. To learn more, please visit .

