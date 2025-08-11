Nickel 28 Releases Ramu Q2 2025 Operating Performance
|2024
|2025
|Q2
|Half Year
|Q2
|Half Year
|Ore Processed (dry kt)
|856
|1,793
|885
|1,609
|MHP Produced (dry tonne)
|18,899
|39,426
|20,859
|37,762
|Contained Nickel (tonne)
|7,555
|15,837
|8,564
|15,534
|Contained Cobalt (tonne)
|675
|1,442
|787
|1,435
|Nickel Capacity Utilization (% of design1)
|93%
|97%
|105%
|95%
|MHP Shipped (dry tonne)
|19,140
|41,410
|18,864
|33,808
|Contained Nickel (tonne)
|7,666
|16,530
|7,846
|13,979
|Contained Cobalt (tonne)
|684
|1,506
|719
|1,288
|Production Cost Actual (2)
|$ 3.37
|$ 3.17
|$ 2.68
|$ 3.10
Note 1. Ramu's initial design capacity is 32,600 tonnes/year of nickel contained in MHP
Note 2. Actual cost per pound of nickel contained in MHP net of by-product credits
The figures in the table above have not been audited and are subject to change. As Ramu has not yet finished any audit or review procedures in respect of the fiscal quarter, the financial information presented in this press release is preliminary, subject to audit, final adjustment and may change materially. The information presented above has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditor and should not be considered a substitute for reviewed or audited financial statements and should not be regarded as a representation by the Company as to the actual financial results.
Q1 2025 Reported Nickel Inventory Correction:
On April 25, 2025 Nickel 28 reported the Q1 2025 operating performance for the Ramu mine. Due to an inadvertent error, that press release stated that Ramu had nickel (in MHP) inventory on hand at the end of the quarter of 4,134 tonnes. The correct figure for nickel inventory on hand at the end of Q1 2025 was 2,125 tonnes.
About Nickel 28
Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 10 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain information which constitutes 'forward-looking statements' and 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements and figures with respect to the operational and financial results of the Ramu project; statements with respect to the prospects of nickel and cobalt in the global electrification of vehicles; statements related to the repayment of the Company's Ramu operating debt (and the timing thereof); statements related to the Company's attributable cash flow (and the receipt and timing thereof); and statements with respect to the business and assets of the Company and its strategy going forward. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.
