MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Operational Research, Director of the UCL Clinical Operational Research Unit, UCL Profile Articles Activity

Christina Pagel studied Mathematics at the University of Oxford and holds two Masters degrees in Mathematics, two Masters degrees in History and a PhD in Space Physics. After a stint as a postdoctoral fellow in space physics at Boston University in the US, she transitioned into applying mathematics to health care in 2005.

She is Professor of Operational Research (a branch of applied mathematics) at UCL and Director of the UCL Clinical Operational Research Unit. Her main research area is using mathematical tools to support delivery of health services. This includes combining mathematical models and analysis of routinely collected national and local datasets to support service delivery and design both locally and nationally.



She is co-director of the new UCL CHIMERA hub where researchers will examine anonymised data from 40,000 patients at University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospitals, to develop a better understanding using mathematical modelling of how people's physiology changes during ill health and recovery.

Since May 2020, she has been a member of Independent SAGE, a group of scientists who are working together to provide independent scientific advice to support Britain's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

–present Professor of Operational Research, Director of the UCL Clinical Operational Research Unit, UCL

2002 Imperial College London, PhD in Space Physics

ExperienceEducation