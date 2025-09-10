Christina Pagel
Christina Pagel studied Mathematics at the University of Oxford and holds two Masters degrees in Mathematics, two Masters degrees in History and a PhD in Space Physics. After a stint as a postdoctoral fellow in space physics at Boston University in the US, she transitioned into applying mathematics to health care in 2005.
She is Professor of Operational Research (a branch of applied mathematics) at UCL and Director of the UCL Clinical Operational Research Unit. Her main research area is using mathematical tools to support delivery of health services. This includes combining mathematical models and analysis of routinely collected national and local datasets to support service delivery and design both locally and nationally.
She is co-director of the new UCL CHIMERA hub where researchers will examine anonymised data from 40,000 patients at University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospitals, to develop a better understanding using mathematical modelling of how people's physiology changes during ill health and recovery.
Since May 2020, she has been a member of Independent SAGE, a group of scientists who are working together to provide independent scientific advice to support Britain's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.Experience
-
–present
Professor of Operational Research, Director of the UCL Clinical Operational Research Unit, UCL
-
2002
Imperial College London, PhD in Space Physics
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment