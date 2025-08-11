Logistics Center For Packaging And Delivery Under Construction In Southern Kyrgyzstan
The establishment will concentrate on the logistics and
distribution of rice packaging solutions. The facility will
encompass a spatial expanse of 900 square meters. The projected
financial outlay is quantified at 17 million soms, equating to
approximately $194,000. The financial resources for the initiative
are being sourced from the developmental capital allocated by the
Osh region and Uzgen district, in conjunction with allocations from
the local administrative budgetary framework.
The ministry refrained from disseminating specifics regarding the construction schedule or the anticipated quantities and logistical endpoints for rice distributions.
Rice cultivation represents a pivotal agronomic endeavor within the Osh region, specifically in the Uzgen district, renowned for its production of the esteemed Uzgen rice variety - a fundamental component of Kyrgyz culinary practices and a significant commodity in export markets.
