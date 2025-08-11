403
Kuwait Amir Receives Visiting Omani Interior Minister
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Omani Minister of Interior Humoud Al-Busaidi and accompanying delegation on occasion of visit to the country.
The Omani Minister relayed the greetings of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to His Highness the Amir and his wishes of good health and wellbeing, and to the people of Kuwait further progress and prosperity, as well as the sturdy fraternal relations between the two nations and ways of bolstering them across a variety of sectors.
His Highness the Amir of Kuwait in return conveyed his greetings to the Sultan, his wishes of good health and to the people of Oman further growth and development under his wise leadership.
Attending the meeting were Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, and top Amiri Diwan officials. (end)
