Liverpool’s Newcomers Show Promise
(MENAFN) Four of Liverpool’s summer acquisitions made their competitive debuts in the Community Shield, a match they ultimately lost on penalties to Crystal Palace.
The club’s record £116 million signing, Florian Wirtz, was deployed in the attacking midfield role. Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez combined as a newly formed full-back duo, and Hugo Ekitike took the central striker position.
The only newcomer not in the starting lineup was goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who remained on the bench while Alisson retained his spot in goal.
There were encouraging indications that the squad overhaul could produce impressive outcomes.
The match concluded in a 2-2 draw, with goals from Ekitike and Frimpong.
This marked the first time since August 2006 that Liverpool had two players score on their competitive debuts, recalling when Craig Bellamy and Mark Gonzalez netted against Maccabi Haifa.
However, Liverpool 2.0 showed some vulnerabilities.
They allowed Crystal Palace to come back twice after taking the lead, exhibited occasional defensive lapses, and looked vulnerable late in the game.
“We have four new players - we need time to adapt,” Liverpool manager Slot commented during his post-match press conference at Wembley Stadium.
This adjustment period is not isolated to the Community Shield, as demonstrated in Monday’s 3-2 friendly victory over Athletic Bilbao, where Liverpool conceded twice from set-piece situations.
Crystal Palace’s chances were limited but effective.
They had just two significant opportunities: Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty in the 13th minute and Ismaila Sarr’s breakaway with 12 minutes remaining, converting both chances to secure their win.
