Prime Minister Condemns Israel's 'Deliberate Targeting' Of Journalists In Gaza

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani lambasted Israel on Monday for killing Al Jazeera network journalists in the Gaza Strip, describing the deaths as "crimes beyond imagination".



"The deliberate targeting of journalists by Israel in the Gaza Strip reveals how these crimes are beyond imagination, amid the inability of the international community & its laws to stop this tragedy. May God have mercy on journalists Anas Al-Sharif, Mohammed Qraiqea, and their colleagues," Prime Minister said in a post on X.