Savor The Season: Pack Last Of Fresh Northwest Sweet Cherries For Back-To-School Snacks

"We saw an outstanding Northwest sweet cherry crop, as more temperate conditions produced exceptionally high-quality, flavorful fruit." said Karley Lange, director of domestic promotions of Northwest Cherry Growers. "Our normally short sweet cherry season is longer this year, giving shoppers more time to stock up, enjoy and preserve them."

Northwest sweet cherries contain polyphenols, vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds, which boast anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. One cup of the fruit provides approximately 12% of the recommended daily value intake of vitamin C, boosting immune systems. They also have a lower glycemic index than almost any other fruit, making Northwest sweet cherries a smart and satisfying snack.

Cherry recipes to end the season

The flavor and health benefits of Northwest sweet cherries can be tapped throughout the year, whether enjoying them fresh or preserved (frozen, dried, sauced or even pickled!). Northwest Cherry Growers develops and shares a robust catalog of recipes, offering inspiration for incorporating cherries on every plate, savory or sweet, during and beyond fresh cherry season.

Preserved cherries offer year-round enjoyment in these recipes:



Low Sugar Cherry Jam

Quick Pickled Sweet Cherries

Cherry Salsa Smokey Cherry BBQ Sauce

Cherries make ordinary dishes extraordinary in these preparations:



Dried Cherry Overnight Oats

Cherry BBQ Chicken

Steak and Arugula Salad with Cherry and Almonds Dried Cherry Quinoa Salad

Sweet Northwest cherries are harvested from 2,200 growers across five states and account for more than 70% of the fresh cherries found in stores nationwide. More health information and recipes are at nwcherries/ .

About Northwest Cherry Growers

Founded in 1947, Northwest Cherry Growers is a growers' organization founded solely by self-imposed fruit assessments used to increase awareness and consumption of regionally grown stone fruits. The organization is dedicated to the promotion, education, market development and research of cherries from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana Orchards.

