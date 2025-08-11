Republic Of Colombia Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer And Aggregate Principal Amount Of Tenders Accepted For Purchase

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Colombia ("Colombia") previously announced a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase its outstanding (i) 3.000% Global Bonds due 2030; (ii) 3.125% Global Bonds due 2031; (iii) 3.250% Global Bonds due 2032; (iv) 6.125% Global Bonds due 2041; (v) 4.125% Global Bonds due 2042; (vi) 5.625% Global Bonds due 2044; (vii) 5.000% Global Bonds due 2045; (viii) 5.200% Global Bonds due 2049; (ix) 4.125% Global Bonds due 2051; and (x) 3.875% Global Bonds due 2061 (the "Eligible Bonds") on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 4, 2025 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Tender Offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on Friday, August 8, 2025. Colombia hereby announces today the aggregate principal amount of each series of Eligible Bonds that has been validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the table below. The aggregate principal amount of Eligible Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer is U.S.$2,958,462,000. All capitalized terms used but not defined in this communication have the respective meanings specified in the Offer to Purchase. The aggregate purchase price to be paid for the Eligible Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer (the "Maximum Purchase Amount") is U.S.$1,998,516,620.73. The aggregate purchase price of all Eligible Bonds validly tendered is U.S.$4,856,558,734.57 (the "Tendered Aggregate Purchase Price"). Since the Tendered Aggregate Purchase Price exceeds the Maximum Purchase Amount, validly tendered Eligible Bonds will be prorated and accepted for purchase based on the proration factors listed in the table below.

Eligible Bonds ISIN Aggregate

Principal Amount

of Tenders Aggregate Principal

Amount of Tenders

Accepted Proration Factor 3.000% Global Bonds due 2030 195325DR3 U.S. $330,678,000 U.S. $0 0 % 3.125% Global Bonds due 2031 195325DS1 U.S. $577,215,000 U.S. $0 0 % 3.250% Global Bonds due 2032 195325DZ5 U.S. $726,116,000 U.S. $0 0 % 6.125% Global Bonds due 2041 195325BM6 U.S. $580,563,000 U.S. $0 0 % 4.125% Global Bonds due 2042 195325EA9 U.S. $485,454,000 U.S. $485,454,000 100 % 5.625% Global Bonds due 2044 195325BR5 U.S. $771,613,000 U.S. $0 0 % 5.000% Global Bonds due 2045 195325CU7 U.S. $1,164,213,000 U.S. $829,052,000 70 % 5.200% Global Bonds due 2049 195325DQ5 U.S. $777,151,000 U.S. $631,517,000 79.415 % 4.125% Global Bonds due 2051 195325DT9 U.S. $464,274,000 U.S. $464,274,000 100 % 3.875% Global Bonds due 2061 195325DX0 U.S. $548,165,000 U.S. $548,165,000 100 %

The settlement of the Tender Offer is scheduled to occur on Thursday, August 14, 2025 (the "Tender Offer Settlement Date"), subject to change without notice. Holders of validly tendered and accepted Eligible Bonds will be entitled to receive for such Eligible Bonds the applicable Purchase Price plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding the Tender Offer Settlement Date. As a result of the Tender Offer, Colombia expects to achieve a nominal debt discount capture of approximately U.S.$1.0 billion.

Colombia reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to accept any or all Tender Orders and to terminate the Tender Offer for any reason.

The Offer to Purchase may be downloaded from the Information Agent's website at or obtained from the Information Agent, Global Bondholder Services Corporation, at +1 (212) 430-3774 or from the Dealer Manager.

The Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer is:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc .

Attention: Liability Management Group

388 Greenwich Street,

4th Floor Trading

New York, NY 10013

Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106

Toll-Free: +1 (800) 558-3745

Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to the Dealer Manager at the above contact.

Important Notice

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Eligible Bonds. The Tender Offer will be made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

The distribution of materials relating to the Tender Offer, and the transactions contemplated in Offer to Purchase, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Tender Offer is made only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Tender Offer is void in all jurisdictions where they are prohibited. If materials relating to the Tender Offer come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. Each person accepting the Tender Offer shall be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed (in respect of itself and any person for whom it is acting) that it is not a person to whom it is unlawful to make the Tender Offer pursuant to the offer to Purchase, it has not distributed or forwarded the Offer to Purchase or any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer to any such person, and that it has complied with all laws and regulations applicable to it for purposes of participating in the Tender Offer. Neither Colombia nor the Dealer Manager accepts any responsibility for any violation by any person of the restrictions applicable in any jurisdiction.

The materials relating to the Tender Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Tender Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any affiliate of the Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Tender Offer, as the case may be, shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate in that jurisdiction. Owners who may lawfully participate in the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms thereof are referred to as "holders."

Stabilization/FCA

In relation to each Member State of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, this communication is only addressed to and directed at qualified investors respectively in that Member State and the United Kingdom within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, including as such Regulation is incorporated into United Kingdom law.

This announcement is not an invitation nor is it intended to be an inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom. This announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed: at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

Contact information:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, New York 10006

Attn: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 430-3774

Toll free +1 (855) 654-2015

E-mail: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE The Republic of Colombia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED