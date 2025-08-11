AEX Convention Services Appoints Mike Goodwin As VP Of Operational Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bringing more than three decades of hands-on experience in the tradeshow industry, Goodwin has built a career that spans every operational discipline - from warehouse and floor operations to national sales, client management, and general management. He has held senior roles at national contractors, served as a consultant, and contributed to industry advancement through organizations such as ESCA, TSCA, and PESCA.

"Mike's experience is both deep and broad, and he understands the operational challenges and opportunities from every angle," said Brad Hutchings, Chief Operations Officer. "His addition allows us to accelerate efforts already underway to align teams, enhance consistency across branches, and reinforce the high standards our clients expect."

Goodwin will oversee training programs, technology implementation, and quality metrics that ensure consistent AEX service delivery across all markets.

"As we continue scaling AEX's growth and delivering more immersive, high-touch experiences for our clients, operational excellence is critical," said Kristin Christensen, Chief Commercial Officer. "Mike's role is central to ensuring our operations deliver not just efficiency, but the level of quality, service, and professionalism that our customers associate with the AEX brand."

"I've always believed that operational excellence is built by people, not processes alone. I'm excited to join a team that's committed to both – and eager to help take AEX's national operations to the next level," said Goodwin.

Based in the Washington DC/Baltimore area, Goodwin will report to Hutchings and work in close partnership with branch leaders and onsite teams with a particular focus on workforce optimization, labor relationships, and executional excellence at every client touchpoint.

About AEX Convention Services

For over three decades AEX Convention Services has set the standard of excellence in general service contracting. From its origins as a family-owned business at the iconic New York Coliseum to serving events nationwide, AEX has built a reputation for its 'Personal Advantage' – a commitment to personalized care, uncompromising quality, and creative solutions.

Today, AEX leads the industry with its innovative SpaceScapesTM approach, crafting immersive environments that blend physical layouts, atmospheric elements, and experiential components to elevate events of all complexities and sizes. By focusing on creativity, precision, and client-first service, AEX transforms ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.

Learn more at aexservices and follow us at AEX Convention Services .

