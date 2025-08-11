Plantible Celebrates First Fully Operational US-Based Commercial Facility And Announces Expanded Production Capacity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The facility-known as the Ranchito-represents a significant step forward in Plantible's mission to reshape global food production by harnessing the power of plants. Built in Schleicher County, a rural West Texas community, the facility now houses a growing network of greenhouses, upgraded protein filtration systems, and a newly introduced, higher-yield strain of the aquatic plant used to produce Rubi ProteinTM-Plantible's flagship ingredient. Plantible leverages lemna, also known as water lentils, to bring to market this sustainable, nutrient dense and cost-effective food ingredient. Lemna is the most resilient and sustainable protein feedstock as it can be grown in harsh environments, with 10x less water than soy, and no arable land requirements, while having a doubling rate of 2-3 days.

By producing high-quality, functional ingredients to replace synthetic and environmentally taxing components in commercial food products, Plantible is redefining what is possible in agri-food. The food industry has continued to rely on inputs that were identified and developed over 3,000 years ago. Where other industries innovated, the food industry lagged behind. Plantible is changing this narrative, moving away from alternatives to enhancements.

The Ranchito is expected to produce thousands of metric tons of biomass annually - enabling delivery of hundreds of metric tons of protein per year. This output will contribute to nearly 8,000 metric tons in potential CO2-equivalent emissions reductions annually, by replacing animal-based protein and synthetic ingredients in food supply chains.

"This marks a defining moment for Plantible, our partners, and the community of Eldorado," said Tony Martens , Co-Founder and CEO of Plantible. "We're scaling a food system rooted in science, sustainability, and shared prosperity-proving that it's possible to build resilient food solutions while creating real economic opportunity in rural America."

Expanded Capacity and Strategic Deployments

As part of the facility's expansion, Plantible integrated state-of-the-art filtration equipment that has significantly reduced production costs while increasing throughput. This critical advancement enhances Plantible's ability to achieve cash flow positivity at the facility and produce Rubi Protein at scale-bringing the company one step closer to making food more affordable, nutritious, and delicious.

Plantible is currently working with key customers, including ICL, to integrate Rubi Protein into a range of consumer product. A neutral-tasting, allergen-free, complete protein (PDCAAS 1.0), Rubi Protein provides unmatched functional benefits for emulsifying, gelling, and binding. Rubi ProteinTM enables formulators to improve texture and stability while delivering a nutritional profile comparable to animal proteins.

Paul Peterson, Global Alternative Proteins Leader at ICL Group, joined the ribbon cutting ceremony and highlighted Plantible's unique product, stating, "Plant-based protein formulators have been searching for years for a clean label, highly functional replacement for chemically derived binders, such as methylcellulose. In partnership with Plantible Foods, we have been able to leverage our deep knowledge of proteins to create a market-leading binding solution that allows plant-based food manufacturers to meet the needs of even the most demanding consumers."

Investing in the Local Community

Since choosing Eldorado in 2022 for its operational and environmental advantages, Plantible has worked to embed itself in the community. In 2023, the company added 32 skilled local roles across operations, engineering, and research. With Plantible's arrival in Eldorado, medium income has risen by over 60%, showing the true impact of local US-based manufacturing.

Plantible is also actively fostering skill development in the region through workforce training and educational partnerships. Currently, the company has an intern program that is part of a broader effort to create pathways into sustainable manufacturing, agriculture, and biotech careers, bringing in students from Angelo State University. This program exists to cultivate the next generation of climate innovators and leaders who will help reshape the global food system with science, sustainability, and bold ideas. Plantible aims to bring diverse, motivated individuals into the mission of solving the most pressing humanitarian and environmental challenge of our time: how we feed the world, sustainably.

"Plantible is one of the rare companies delivering a cost-effective, versatile, and sustainable ingredient that fits seamlessly into the food supply chain," said Mitch Rubin, Sr. Director of Innovation at Elemental Impact. "Elemental is proud to support Plantible's growth by investing in production scale and a strategic workforce development program to create local jobs. It's clear that their product outperforms on functionality, advances climate benefits, and builds real food system resiliency."

Looking Ahead

Plantible has successfully introduced a proprietary strain that increases its Rubi yield per acre, marking a breakthrough in both sustainability and efficiency. The company is actively conducting trials on additional new strains that could further accelerate Rubi ProteinTM' unit economics, scalability, and affordability.

"With at least 35 species in the duckweed family and more than 1000 strains, Plantible has excelled in identifying strains that are best adapted for growth in the local climate," says VP of Research Dr. Chris Phillips. "We then tailor our growth conditions to further maximize protein production & product quality."

In addition, Plantible is working on securing additional financing to continue building out the Ranchito to Rancho scale, increasing capacity by threefold and allowing Plantible to continue meeting the demands of their customers.

This milestone was commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony that brought together community leaders, employees, and partners to celebrate Plantible's next phase of growth.

Dr. Russell Jessup, Pressor and Center Director at Texas A&M Agrilife Research & Extension Center was present at the event and said, "Plantible Foods' ribbon cutting showcased an innovative team, transformative product, and streamlined facility."

With scalable production now underway, the company plans to continue investing in Eldorado-expanding its footprint, hiring locally, and leading the charge toward a more resilient, sustainable food system.

About Plantible

Founded by Dutch entrepreneurs Tony Martens and Maurits van de Ven, Plantible Foods is a biology company unlocking the power of plants to promote the health and longevity of people and planet. Its first mission: rebuild the global food system from the ground up-starting with Rubi ProteinTM, a complete plant-based protein that is grown sustainably, not raised.

Rubi ProteinTM contains all nine essential amino acids, vitamin B12, and has a neutral taste with no known allergens-making it a powerful tool for food brands looking to create clean-label, functional, and delicious products.

The Ranchito facility is Plantible's first commercial-scale site and represents a new model for food innovation: regenerative, cost-efficient, scalable, and community-driven.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Plantible Foods