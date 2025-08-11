Cache Public Schools To Debut Electric School Buses At Back-To-School Event

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In partnership with Highland Electric Fleets , North America's leading provider of electrification-as-a-service, the district is introducing six Thomas Built Type C electric buses along with six Tellus 30kW DC chargers. The initiative is supported in part by an award of approximately $2 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program.

Cache Public Schools is investing in its students and community by transitioning to electric school buses. The new fleet is expected to cut fuel and maintenance expenses and reduce overall transportation costs, with initial estimates showing more than 50 percent savings in total cost of ownership. These modern buses also provide air conditioning, a major upgrade for students during warm Oklahoma rides to and from school.

"Bringing these 6 buses to Cache is a step toward a cleaner, quieter future for our students and our community. This change not only helps us save money over time, but it also shows how thoughtful planning can lead to real benefits for students. We're excited to see the buses in action as school begins this week and proud to be a leader in EV innovation for SW Oklahoma schools," said Chad Hance, Superintendent of Cache Public Schools.

Once in operation, the new electric buses will serve daily routes across the Cache public school district, averaging about 50 miles per day. The district partnered with Highland Electric Fleets to oversee the full project, including vehicle delivery, charger installation, and ongoing maintenance and support. Cache Public Schools secured its advanced electric vehicles through Midwest Bus Sales .

"By making the shift to electric school buses, Cache is not only creating a cleaner ride for students, but also taking control of long-term transportation costs," said Joshua Williams, Senior Midwestern Regional Manager of Highland Electric Fleets.

Cache Public Schools will mark the arrival of the new electric school buses with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during its annual back-to-school night on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 4:00 PM CT. The event will include remarks from district and community leaders. All media and back-to-school night attendees are invited to take a ride on one of the new electric buses and join a guided tour of the district's new charging infrastructure.

About Cache Public Schools

Cache Public Schools is a public school district located in Cache, Oklahoma, serving approximately 2,000 students across five campuses, from Pre-K through 12th grade. Founded in 1902, the district has a long-standing tradition of academic excellence, community involvement, and student-centered learning. With a mission grounded in the belief that "What starts here changes the world," Cache Public Schools is committed to preparing students for college, careers, and citizenship through a well-rounded education that emphasizes character, leadership, and lifelong learning.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of electrification-as-a-service. Founded in 2019, Highland makes it simple and affordable to transition fleets of all sizes to electric, from school buses to public safety, municipal and commercial vehicles.

Highland led the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and operates the largest electric school bus project in the U.S. With approximately 95% of school buses built in the U.S., the shift to electric drives American innovation, strengthens domestic manufacturing, and creates jobs in communities across the country in addition to reducing emissions and lowering operating costs. Learn more at .

Media Contacts

Chad Hance | Cache Public Schools

[email protected]

Stevey Davis | Highland

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets