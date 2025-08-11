New Documentary Series Coming To Prime Video Showcases Amazing Competitors Of Canine Performance Sports

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While chronicling the highs and lows of competition, A Different Breed also shares transformative, powerful stories celebrating the pet-human bond. The series reveals how the right dog can completely rewrite a person's story, featuring rescue dogs with difficult pasts becoming champions, handlers reshaping their entire lives around their four-legged partners and families building legacies through generations of canine sports success. From high-stakes competitions where everything hangs in the balance to intimate daily training sessions that forge unbreakable partnerships, A Different Breed shows how these aren't just athletic achievements-they're testaments to the profound connection between humans and dogs that pushes both species to extraordinary heights.

"Launching A Different Breed allows us to showcase the awe-inspiring feats of canine competition alongside the heartwarming stories and unbreakable bonds we at Purina have witnessed and celebrated for decades with the Incredible Dog Challenge," said Eric Willis, Chief Marketing Officer at Purina. "We're very proud to bring these stories to more consumers across the U.S., spotlighting what fuels the passion and energy of our canine competitors and their human handlers."

All nine episodes of A Different Breed will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S. starting August 18.

Serving as the backdrop for A Different Breed is the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge-the premier canine performance sports competition that has delighted and amazed crowds across the country for nearly 30 years. A Different Breed features competitors showcasing their talents across a variety of thrilling events at the Incredible Dog Challenge's three annual live events, including high-flying disc routines, intense head-to-head weave pole racing, intricate dog agility courses and exhilarating diving dog competitions.

"The Incredible Dog Challenge showcases the very best of what dogs and humans can achieve together," said Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, Senior Veterinarian at Purina. "I've watched these competitors over the years, witnessing the passion and commitment they shared, and hearing about their journeys to get to this event. I'm excited for the rest of the country to get a peek into their lives in A Different Breed – experiences of perseverance, partnership and the pure joy that comes from chasing excellence with your best friend."

Each leg of the Incredible Dog Challenge is broadcast nationally on NBC, starting with the Eastern Regional competition in Clearwater Beach, Florida, continuing on to the Western Regional event in Huntington Beach, California, and culminating in the National Finals hosted at Purina Farms outside St. Louis. For more information on the Incredible Dog Challenge, visit incredibledogchallenge .

