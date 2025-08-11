Redcloud Delivers Stellar Year-Over-Year Customer Growth In H1 With Positive Retailer Purchasing Behavior

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (“RCT”) (“RedCloud” or the“Company”) ​​today announces positive year-over-year customer growth numbers across its markets with a growing appetite for bulk trade between distributors, while also making positive progress on key retailer purchasing metrics.

During the first half of 2025, the Company more than doubled its active retailer base to 68,089 customers, from 32,405 for the same period last year, representing growth of 110%. For the same period, the Company's active distributor customers increased by 136% year over year to 1,017, from 431 during the same period in the previous year.

The increase in customer numbers brings greater diversity of inventory data sets gathered on the RedAI Trading Platform, further deepening the quality of data, market insights and trade intelligence for the Company's customers to grow and improve their business performance.

In addition to customer growth as a sign of progress, the Company closely monitors purchasing trends within its retailer base through the Red101 app, with the intention of maximizing choice and flexibility for its retail customers. Comparing the first half of 2025 to the same period last year, the Company reports a 214% increase in orders containing multiple brands - demonstrating the Company's ability to improve both consistent supply and assortment for retailers, while bringing opportunities for brands and distributors to reach new customers through the Red101 app.

“Today we are proud to announce solid growth in customer numbers in the first half of 2025, alongside encouraging buying behavior from retailers across adjacent categories and from alternative distributors. Metrics around customer behavior are strong indicators of how the RedAI Trading Platform and Red101 app deliver transparency and choice to supply chains – such as the ability for retailers to choose more products from the best local distributors, in quantities they need and at competitive prices,” commented Justin Floyd, Co-Founder & CEO of RedCloud.“We are proud of the growth we continue to deliver and are thankful to our customers for joining us on the open commerce journey. When combined with initiatives such as the recently launched TradeX bulk trading program, we remain extremely confident about progress towards our mission to deliver the new operating system for global FMCG trade.”

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedCloud trading platform (the“Platform”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud's Platform, retailers are enabled to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit and connect on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

