Micron Updates Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance
|Previous Guidance
|Updated Guidance
|GAAP Outlook
|Adjustments
| Non-GAAP
Outlook
|GAAP Outlook
|Adjustments
| Non-GAAP
Outlook
|Revenue
|$10.7B ± $300M
|-
|$10.7B ± $300M
|$11.2B ± $100M
|-
|$11.2B ± $100M
|Gross margin
|41.0% ± 1.0%
|1.0%
|A
|42.0% ± 1.0%
|43.5% ± 0.5%
|1.0%
|A
|44.5% ± 0.5%
|Operating expenses
|$1.35B ± $20M
|$147M
|B
|$1.20B ± $20M
|$1.37B ± $15M
|$147M
|B
|$1.22B ± $15M
|Diluted earnings per share(1)
|$2.29 ± $0.15
|$0.21
|A, B, C
|$2.50 ± $0.15
|$2.64 ± $0.07
|$0.21
|A, B, C
|$2.85 ± $0.07
| Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)
|A
|Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold
|$
|119
|B
|Stock-based compensation – research and development
|93
|B
|Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative
|54
|C
|Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments
|(27
|)
|$
|239
(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.13 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.
The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.
About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities - from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's financial and operating results, in particular the Company's expectations and guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at . Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.
Micron Media Relations Contact
Mark Plungy
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 203-2910
...
Micron Investor Relations Contact
Satya Kumar
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 450-6199
...
