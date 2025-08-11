Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 32 2025
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 1 August 2025
|87,500
|594.60
|52,027,522
|Monday, 4 August 2025
|1,300
|616.35
|801,255
|Tuesday, 5 August 2025
|1,300
|616.64
|801,632
|Wednesday, 6 August 2025
|1,300
|618.26
|803,738
|Thursday, 7 August 2025
|1,000
|623.46
|623,460
|Friday, 8 August 2025
|1,000
|625.63
|625,630
|In the period 4 August 2025 - 8 August 2025
|5,900
|619.61
|3,655,715
|Accumulated until 8 August 2025
|93,400
|596.18
|55,683,237
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,135,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.54% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
