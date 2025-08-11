Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 32 2025


2025-08-11 08:01:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares 		Average
price 		Amount
Accumulated until 1 August 2025 87,500 594.60 52,027,522
Monday, 4 August 2025 1,300 616.35 801,255
Tuesday, 5 August 2025 1,300 616.64 801,632
Wednesday, 6 August 2025 1,300 618.26 803,738
Thursday, 7 August 2025 1,000 623.46 623,460
Friday, 8 August 2025 1,000 625.63 625,630
In the period 4 August 2025 - 8 August 2025 5,900 619.61 3,655,715
Accumulated until 8 August 2025 93,400 596.18 55,683,237
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,135,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.54% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • 2025-08-11 FBM25-36 SBB-w32 ENG
  • SBB2025 Week 32

MENAFN11082025004107003653ID1109911693

