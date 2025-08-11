WTW's ICT Appoints Nicholas Carbo As Senior Director In North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a global advisory, broking and solutions company, has today announced the appointment of Nicholas Carbo as Senior Director to its Insurance Consulting & Technology (ICT) business.

Carbo most recently served as Individual Annuity Chief Financial Actuary at Corebridge Financial. In this role, he led annuity assumption governance, experience studies, forecasting, reinsurance analysis, and oversight responsibilities of valuation and pricing. Prior to this, Carbo was Senior Principal at Oliver Wyman, where he provided consulting services to (re)insurance companies focusing on annuities, M&A-related projects and Bermuda reporting. He is also a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and member of the American Academy of Actuaries

Based in Florida, Carbo will be responsible for supporting clients with annuity product development and pricing, modeling, assumption development, reinsurance and M&A.

Karen Grote, Senior Director and North American Life Division Leader, Insurance Consulting & Technology, WTW, said:“We are thrilled to welcome Nick to WTW. His deep industry expertise is a great addition to the team and we are excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Poojan Shah and Erika Dochney will also join the ICT team this summer as Director and Associate Director respectively. Shah joins WTW from PwC, where he specialized in supporting clients with reinsurance structuring, M&A transactions, actuarial and finance modernization, as well as U.S. and international regulatory compliance. Based in Chicago, Shah will focus on advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, modernization initiatives, actuarial valuations and advanced actuarial modeling.

Dochney joins from Lincoln Financial Group, where she specialized in annual mortality experience studies and reporting. Prior to that, she led product development at Haven Technologies (formerly Haven Life). Based in Philadelphia, Dochney will focus on life insurance product pricing, underwriting and assumption development.

About Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT)

WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology business serves the insurance industry with a powerful combination of advisory services and leading-edge technology. Our mission is to innovate and transform insurance, and we deliver solutions that help clients better select, finance, and manage risk and capital.

We work with clients of all sizes globally, including most of the world's leading insurance groups. Over 1,000 client companies use our specialist insurance software on six continents. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we continually strive to be a partner and employer of choice to the insurance industry.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organisations sharpen their strategy, enhance organisational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximise performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contacts

Andrew Collis: +44 7932 725 267 | ...

Arnelle Sullivan: +1 718 208 0474 | ...