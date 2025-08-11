Vtv Therapeutics Announces USPTO Allowance Of Patent Covering Cadisegliatin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application directed to compositions of matter of crystalline forms of salts and co-crystals of cadisegliatin. The patent term runs through 2041.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the prosecution of this patent as it further strengthens the protection around cadisegliatin,” said Paul Sekhri, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics.“This successful patent application demonstrates our strong commitment to protecting the innovation of our lead asset and is another important milestone for vTv Therapeutics.”

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for Type 1 diabetes (T1D). In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin, acting selectively on the liver, increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin which supports clinical investigation of improvement in glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being studied in the Phase 3 CATT1 trial.

Cadisegliatin is under investigation and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv's clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

...

Media Contact

Caren Begun

TellMed Strategies

201-396-8551

...