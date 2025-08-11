Orthopaedic Advocacy Week Inspires Collective Action In Musculoskeletal Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 2020, Orthopaedic Advocacy Week has created a space for orthopaedic surgeons to amplify one another's voices, highlight shared challenges, and push for solutions that benefit both patients and physicians. This year, members of the orthopaedic community are turning their attention to legislation coming out of the 119Congress, new rules impacting physicians from CMS, and this year's recently passed budget bill. Together, AAOS members will push for reform on prior authorization, physician-led hospitals, and federally funded orthopaedic research.

"Each year, Orthopaedic Advocacy Week reminds us of the importance of a unified effort. We recognize members from across the country taking the time out of their busy schedules to speak out on the issues impacting the musculoskeletal community," said Wayne Johnson, M.D., FAAOS, FACS, chair of the AAOS OrthoPAC Executive Committee. "Personal testimonials are a deeply impactful advocacy tool, and over the years, our members have sparked change by sharing hundreds of letters detailing their unique stories. Together, we are educating and encouraging lawmakers to act swiftly on the issues impacting musculoskeletal care."

MOVING THE NEEDLE ON MUSCULOSKELETAL CARE

Established in 2020, Orthopaedic Advocacy Week allows physicians to virtually enact change by advocating on behalf of their profession. This year, the event spans three days, each focused on a different facet of orthopaedic advocacy:



Day 1: Growing Support with Grassroots – Orthopaedic surgeons will send letters to their congressional representatives on priority healthcare policy issues.

Day 2: Get Invested with OrthoPAC – Participants will learn more about the AAOS Orthopaedic PAC, the only national political action committee dedicated solely to representing orthopaedic surgeons before Congress. Day 3: Shaping Policy Through Rulemaking – Advocates will send a joint letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on recent physician fee schedule rules that impede orthopaedics.

"The advocacy efforts of AAOS have resulted in positive changes at the federal and state level," added Dr. Johnson. "We are our strongest when AAOS members come together to make musculoskeletal healthcare a priority for policymakers."

Orthopaedic surgeons can get the latest advocacy news by visiting the AAOS Advocacy Action Center or by following @AAOSAdvocacy on X.

About the AAOS

The American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Office of Government Relations promotes and advocates the viewpoint of the orthopaedic community before federal and state legislative, regulatory and executive agencies. Based in Washington, D.C., with additional staff in the AAOS' headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, the Office of Government Relations identifies, analyzes and directs all health policy activities and initiatives to position the AAOS as the trusted leaders in advancing musculoskeletal health.

For more information on all AAOS advocacy efforts, visit

SOURCE American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons