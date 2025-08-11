Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Array Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results


2025-08-11 07:47:23
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

On August 1, 2025, United States Cellular Corporation changed its name to Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.SM (ArraySM)

As previously announced, Array will hold a teleconference on August 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of arrayinc or tdsinc.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:USM ) reported total operating revenues of $916 million for the second quarter of 2025, versus $927 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $736 million, versus $743 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to Array shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $31 million and $0.36, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $17 million and $0.20, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Recent Highlights*

  • On August 1, 2025, Array completed the sale of its wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile for total consideration of $4.3 billion which includes a combination of cash and assumed debt
  • Declared a $23.00 per share special dividend payable on August 19, 2025
  • Third-party tower revenues increased 12%
  • Pending AT&T and Verizon spectrum transactions are expected to close in 2H 2025 and Q3 2026, respectively, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions

* Comparisons are 2Q'24 to 2Q'25 unless otherwise noted

"I am pleased that we have successfully closed the T-Mobile deal and have declared a special dividend in connection with the transaction," said Doug Chambers, Array interim President and CEO. "As a tower company with 4,400 towers and a new Master License Agreement with T-Mobile, Array has strength and stability from its current tower revenue stream, along with an excellent opportunity to grow colocations and revenues, and to expand margins over time. Our non-controlling investment interests also continue to generate significant cash flow. Further, I look forward to closing our announced spectrum transactions and continuing to work toward opportunistically monetizing our remaining spectrum."

Pending previously announced transactions
 On October 17, 2024, the company entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close. Additionally, Array also entered into agreements with Nsight Spectrum, LLC and Nex-Tech Wireless, LLC for the sale of select spectrum licenses.

On November 6, 2024, the company also entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.

Array is not providing 2025 financial guidance.

Conference Call Information
 Array will hold a conference call on August 11, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

  • Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page arrayinc, tdsinc, or at
  • Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384 conference ID: 1328528.

About Array

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. With over 4,400 cell towers in locations from coast to coast, Array enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies throughout the country. As of August 1, 2025, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 82% of Array.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenues; extreme weather events; whether the previously announced spectrum license sales to Verizon and AT&T will be consummated; whether Array can monetize the remaining spectrum assets; competition in the tower industry; and significant investments in wireless operating entities Array does not control. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of Array's Form 10-K, as updated by any Array Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

6/30/2025


3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

Retail Connections










Postpaid










Total at end of period

3,904,000


3,946,000

3,985,000

3,999,000

4,027,000

Gross additions

109,000


105,000

140,000

123,000

117,000

Handsets

70,000


68,000

93,000

84,000

73,000

Connected devices

39,000


37,000

47,000

39,000

44,000

Net additions (losses)

(42,000)


(39,000)

(14,000)

(28,000)

(24,000)

Handsets

(44,000)


(38,000)

(19,000)

(28,000)

(29,000)

Connected devices

2,000


(1,000)

5,000

-

5,000

ARPU1

$ 51.91


$ 52.06

$ 51.73

$ 52.04

$ 51.45

ARPA2

$ 131.89


$ 132.25

$ 131.10

$ 131.81

$ 130.41

Handset upgrade rate3

4.2 %


3.1 %

4.8 %

3.5 %

4.1 %

Churn rate4

1.29 %


1.21 %

1.29 %

1.25 %

1.16 %

Handsets

1.12 %


1.03 %

1.08 %

1.07 %

0.97 %

Connected devices

2.36 %


2.40 %

2.67 %

2.47 %

2.47 %

Prepaid










Total at end of period

429,000


431,000

448,000

452,000

439,000

Gross additions

43,000


38,000

46,000

57,000

50,000

Net additions (losses)

(2,000)


(17,000)

(4,000)

13,000

3,000

ARPU1

$ 31.72


$ 30.76

$ 30.59

$ 32.01

$ 32.37

Churn rate4

3.58 %


4.17 %

3.70 %

3.30 %

3.60 %

Market penetration at end of period










Consolidated operating population

31,390,000


31,390,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

14 %


14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

Capital expenditures (millions)

$ 80


$ 53

$ 162

$ 120

$ 165

Total cell sites in service

7,061


7,009

7,010

7,007

6,990

Owned towers

4,418


4,413

4,409

4,407

4,388

Number of colocations6

2,527


2,469

2,444

2,418

2,392

Tower tenancy rate7

1.57


1.56

1.55

1.55

1.55


1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number
of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

. Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

. Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

2

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid
accounts and by the number of months in the period.

3

Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.

4

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn
rate for each respective period.

5

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of retail wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of
consolidated operating markets. The methodology for the calculation was updated in the second quarter of 2025 and prior periods were revised
to reflect this change.

6

Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.

7

Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2025


2024

2025

vs. 2024

2025


2024

2025

vs. 2024

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues












Service

$ 736


$ 743

(1) %

$ 1,477


$ 1,497

(1) %

Equipment sales

180


184

(2) %

330


380

(13) %

Total operating revenues

916


927

(1) %

1,807


1,877

(4) %












Operating expenses












System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
accretion reported below)

183


180

1 %

359


362

(1) %

Cost of equipment sold

209


211

(1) %

387


427

(9) %

Selling, general and administrative

328


322

2 %

661


653

1 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

163


165

(1) %

325


329

(2) %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


5

(53) %

4


11

(60) %

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(4)


8

N/M

(5)


7

N/M

Total operating expenses

881


891

(1) %

1,731


1,789

(3) %












Operating income

35


36

(4) %

76


88

(13) %












Other income (expense)












Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

42


38

8 %

78


80

(3) %

Interest and dividend income

4


3

12 %

6


6

15 %

Interest expense

(45)


(45)

5 %

(84)


(91)

7 %

Total other income (expense)

1


(4)

N/M

-


(5)

99 %












Income before income taxes

36


32

13 %

76


83

(9) %

Income tax expense

4


14

(73) %

24


41

(42) %

Net income

32


18

77 %

52


42

24 %

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

1


1

(5) %

2


7

(68) %

Net income attributable to Array shareholders

$ 31


$ 17

80 %

$ 50


$ 35

41 %












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

86


86

-

85


86

-

Basic earnings per share attributable to Array shareholders

$ 0.37


$ 0.20

81 %

$ 0.58


$ 0.41

42 %












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

88


88

-

88


88

-

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Array shareholders

$ 0.36


$ 0.20

81 %

$ 0.57


$ 0.40

41 %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2025


2024

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities




Net income

$ 52


$ 42

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities




Depreciation, amortization and accretion

325


329

Bad debts expense

43


46

Stock-based compensation expense

29


25

Deferred income taxes, net

(9)


11

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(78)


(80)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

88


80

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4


11

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(5)


7

Other operating activities

3


3

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

(21)


(1)

Equipment installment plans receivable

44


5

Inventory

52


57

Accounts payable

(4)


-

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(13)


6

Accrued taxes

10


20

Accrued interest

-


(1)

Other assets and liabilities

(35)


(44)

Net cash provided by operating activities

485


516




Cash flows from investing activities




Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(147)


(270)

Cash paid for licenses

(4)


(15)

Other investing activities

1


1

Net cash used in investing activities

(150)


(284)




Cash flows from financing activities




Issuance of long-term debt

-


40

Repayment of long-term debt

(12)


(198)

Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for stock-based compensation awards

(36)


(12)

Repurchase of Common Shares

(21)


-

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)


(3)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(20)


(20)

Other financing activities

(2)


(3)

Net cash used in financing activities

(93)


(196)




Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

242


36




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Beginning of period

159


179

End of period

$ 401


$ 215

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


ASSETS






June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 386


$ 144

Accounts receivable, net

922


955

Inventory, net

126


179

Prepaid expenses

53


46

Income taxes receivable

1


-

Other current assets

21


21

Total current assets

1,509


1,345




Licenses

4,583


4,579




Investments in unconsolidated entities

444


454




Property, plant and equipment, net

2,313


2,502




Operating lease right-of-use assets

922


926




Other assets and deferred charges

606


643




Total assets

$ 10,377


$ 10,449

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities




Current portion of long-term debt

$ 28


$ 22

Accounts payable

218


242

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

225


238

Accrued taxes

37


30

Accrued compensation

54


93

Short-term operating lease liabilities

137


141

Other current liabilities

109


118

Total current liabilities

808


884




Deferred liabilities and credits




Deferred income tax liability, net

719


728

Long-term operating lease liabilities

825


822

Other deferred liabilities and credits

576


570




Long-term debt, net

2,819


2,837




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

16


16




Equity




Array shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share

88


88

Additional paid-in capital

1,812


1,783

Treasury shares

(102)


(112)

Retained earnings

2,802


2,818

Total Array shareholders' equity

4,600


4,577




Noncontrolling interests

14


15




Total equity

4,614


4,592




Total liabilities and equity

$ 10,377


$ 10,449

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Segment Results

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,

Array

2025


2024

2025
vs. 2024

2025


2024

2025

vs. 2024

(Dollars in millions)










Operating Revenues












Wireless

$ 888


$ 902

(1) %

$ 1,751


$ 1,826

(4) %

Towers

62


58

7 %

123


116

6 %

Intra-company eliminations

(34)


(33)

(3) %

(67)


(65)

(3) %

Total operating revenues

916


927

(1) %

1,807


1,877

(4) %












Operating expenses












Wireless

874


885

(1) %

1,717


1,779

(3) %

Towers

41


39

5 %

81


75

8 %

Intra-company eliminations

(34)


(33)

(3) %

(67)


(65)

(3) %

Total operating expenses

881


891

(1) %

1,731


1,789

(3) %












Operating income

$ 35


$ 36

(4) %

$ 76


$ 88

(13) %












Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 208


$ 227

(9) %

$ 422


$ 456

(7) %

Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 254


$ 268

(6) %

$ 506


$ 542

(7) %

Capital expenditures

$ 80


$ 165

(52) %

$ 132


$ 295

(55) %


1

Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures which Array uses as measurements of profitability. See EBITDA,
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA Reconciliations within this earnings release for additional information.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Segment Results

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,

Array Wireless

2025


2024

2025
vs. 2024

2025


2024

2025
vs. 2024

(Dollars in millions)










Retail service

$ 652


$ 666

(2) %

$ 1,312


$ 1,344

(2) %

Other

56


52

7 %

109


102

7 %

Service revenues

708


718

(1) %

1,421


1,446

(2) %

Equipment sales

180


184

(2) %

330


380

(13) %

Total operating revenues

888


902

(1) %

1,751


1,826

(4) %












System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
reported below)

197


194

1 %

387


390

(1) %

Cost of equipment sold

209


211

(1) %

387


427

(9) %

Selling, general and administrative

319


313

2 %

643


637

1 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

151


154

(2) %

302


308

(2) %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


5

(59) %

3


10

(66) %

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(4)


8

N/M

(5)


7

N/M

Total operating expenses

874


885

(1) %

1,717


1,779

(3) %












Operating income

$ 14


$ 17

(21) %

$ 34


$ 47

(27) %












Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 174


$ 196

(11) %

$ 355


$ 392

(9) %

Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 174


$ 196

(11) %

$ 355


$ 392

(9) %

Capital expenditures

$ 77


$ 160

(52) %

$ 127


$ 286

(55) %

Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,

Array Towers

2025


2024

2025
vs. 2024

2025


2024

2025
vs. 2024

(Dollars in millions)










Third-party revenues

$ 28


$ 25

12 %

$ 56


$ 51

9 %

Intra-company revenues

34


33

3 %

67


65

3 %

Total tower revenues

62


58

7 %

123


116

6 %












System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
reported below)

20


19

6 %

39


37

5 %

Selling, general and administrative

9


9

(1) %

18


16

14 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

12


11

7 %

23


21

6 %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

-


-

14 %

1


1

60 %

Total operating expenses

41


39

5 %

81


75

8 %












Operating income

$ 21


$ 19

11 %

$ 42


$ 41

2 %












Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 34


$ 31

9 %

$ 67


$ 64

4 %

Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 34


$ 31

9 %

$ 67


$ 64

4 %

Capital expenditures

$ 3


$ 5

(51) %

$ 5


$ 9

(47) %


1

Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures which Array uses as measurements of profitability. See EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
Reconciliations within this earnings release for additional information.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

Array

2025


2024

2025


2024

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$ 325


$ 313

$ 485


$ 516

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(75)


(137)

(147)


(270)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(11)


(11)

(20)


(20)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$ 239


$ 165

$ 318


$ 226


1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which Array believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in
evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property,
plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliations below. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. Array does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliations below are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of Array's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented below as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of Array's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of Array while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income, Income before income taxes and/or Operating income. Income and expense items below Operating income are not provided at the individual segment level for Array Wireless and Array Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income rather than Net income at the segment level.

Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

Array

2025


2024

2025


2024

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (GAAP)

$ 32


$ 18

$ 52


$ 42

Add back or deduct:






Income tax expense

4


14

24


41

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

36


32

76


83

Add back:






Interest expense

45


45

84


91

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

163


165

325


329

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

244


242

485


503

Add back or deduct:






Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

12


13

22


21

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


5

4


11

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(4)


8

(5)


7

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

254


268

506


542

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

42


38

78


80

Interest and dividend income

4


3

6


6

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 208


$ 227

$ 422


$ 456

Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

Array Wireless

2025


2024

2025


2024

(Dollars in millions)






EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 165


$ 171

$ 336


$ 355

Add back or deduct:






Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

11


12

21


20

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


5

3


10

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(4)


8

(5)


7

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

174


196

355


392

Deduct:






Depreciation, amortization and accretion

151


154

302


308

Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

11


12

21


20

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


5

3


10

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(4)


8

(5)


7

Operating income (GAAP)

$ 14


$ 17

$ 34


$ 47

Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

Array Towers

2025


2024

2025


2024

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 33


$ 30

$ 65


$ 62

Add back or deduct:






Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

1


1

1


1

(Gain) loss on asset disposals

-


-

1


1

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

34


31

67


64

Deduct:






Depreciation, amortization and accretion

12


11

23


21

Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

1


1

1


1

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

-


-

1


1

Operating income (GAAP)

$ 21


$ 19

$ 42


$ 41

SOURCE Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

