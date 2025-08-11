Array Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

On August 1, 2025, United States Cellular Corporation changed its name to Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.SM (ArraySM)

As previously announced, Array will hold a teleconference on August 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of arrayinc or tdsinc.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:USM ) reported total operating revenues of $916 million for the second quarter of 2025, versus $927 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $736 million, versus $743 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to Array shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $31 million and $0.36, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $17 million and $0.20, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Recent Highlights*



On August 1, 2025, Array completed the sale of its wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile for total consideration of $4.3 billion which includes a combination of cash and assumed debt



Declared a $23.00 per share special dividend payable on August 19, 2025



Third-party tower revenues increased 12%

Pending AT&T and Verizon spectrum transactions are expected to close in 2H 2025 and Q3 2026, respectively, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions

* Comparisons are 2Q'24 to 2Q'25 unless otherwise noted

"I am pleased that we have successfully closed the T-Mobile deal and have declared a special dividend in connection with the transaction," said Doug Chambers, Array interim President and CEO. "As a tower company with 4,400 towers and a new Master License Agreement with T-Mobile, Array has strength and stability from its current tower revenue stream, along with an excellent opportunity to grow colocations and revenues, and to expand margins over time. Our non-controlling investment interests also continue to generate significant cash flow. Further, I look forward to closing our announced spectrum transactions and continuing to work toward opportunistically monetizing our remaining spectrum."

Pending previously announced transactions

On October 17, 2024, the company entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close. Additionally, Array also entered into agreements with Nsight Spectrum, LLC and Nex-Tech Wireless, LLC for the sale of select spectrum licenses.

On November 6, 2024, the company also entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.

Array is not providing 2025 financial guidance.

Array will hold a conference call on August 11, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.



Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page arrayinc, tdsinc, or at Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384 conference ID: 1328528.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. With over 4,400 cell towers in locations from coast to coast, Array enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies throughout the country. As of August 1, 2025, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 82% of Array.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenues; extreme weather events; whether the previously announced spectrum license sales to Verizon and AT&T will be consummated; whether Array can monetize the remaining spectrum assets; competition in the tower industry; and significant investments in wireless operating entities Array does not control. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of Array's Form 10-K, as updated by any Array Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.