Array Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
|
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
6/30/2025
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2024
|
Retail Connections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Postpaid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total at end of period
|
3,904,000
|
|
3,946,000
|
|
3,985,000
|
|
3,999,000
|
|
4,027,000
|
Gross additions
|
109,000
|
|
105,000
|
|
140,000
|
|
123,000
|
|
117,000
|
Handsets
|
70,000
|
|
68,000
|
|
93,000
|
|
84,000
|
|
73,000
|
Connected devices
|
39,000
|
|
37,000
|
|
47,000
|
|
39,000
|
|
44,000
|
Net additions (losses)
|
(42,000)
|
|
(39,000)
|
|
(14,000)
|
|
(28,000)
|
|
(24,000)
|
Handsets
|
(44,000)
|
|
(38,000)
|
|
(19,000)
|
|
(28,000)
|
|
(29,000)
|
Connected devices
|
2,000
|
|
(1,000)
|
|
5,000
|
|
-
|
|
5,000
|
ARPU1
|
$ 51.91
|
|
$ 52.06
|
|
$ 51.73
|
|
$ 52.04
|
|
$ 51.45
|
ARPA2
|
$ 131.89
|
|
$ 132.25
|
|
$ 131.10
|
|
$ 131.81
|
|
$ 130.41
|
Handset upgrade rate3
|
4.2 %
|
|
3.1 %
|
|
4.8 %
|
|
3.5 %
|
|
4.1 %
|
Churn rate4
|
1.29 %
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
1.29 %
|
|
1.25 %
|
|
1.16 %
|
Handsets
|
1.12 %
|
|
1.03 %
|
|
1.08 %
|
|
1.07 %
|
|
0.97 %
|
Connected devices
|
2.36 %
|
|
2.40 %
|
|
2.67 %
|
|
2.47 %
|
|
2.47 %
|
Prepaid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total at end of period
|
429,000
|
|
431,000
|
|
448,000
|
|
452,000
|
|
439,000
|
Gross additions
|
43,000
|
|
38,000
|
|
46,000
|
|
57,000
|
|
50,000
|
Net additions (losses)
|
(2,000)
|
|
(17,000)
|
|
(4,000)
|
|
13,000
|
|
3,000
|
ARPU1
|
$ 31.72
|
|
$ 30.76
|
|
$ 30.59
|
|
$ 32.01
|
|
$ 32.37
|
Churn rate4
|
3.58 %
|
|
4.17 %
|
|
3.70 %
|
|
3.30 %
|
|
3.60 %
|
Market penetration at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated operating population
|
31,390,000
|
|
31,390,000
|
|
32,550,000
|
|
32,550,000
|
|
32,550,000
|
Consolidated operating penetration5
|
14 %
|
|
14 %
|
|
14 %
|
|
14 %
|
|
14 %
|
Capital expenditures (millions)
|
$ 80
|
|
$ 53
|
|
$ 162
|
|
$ 120
|
|
$ 165
|
Total cell sites in service
|
7,061
|
|
7,009
|
|
7,010
|
|
7,007
|
|
6,990
|
Owned towers
|
4,418
|
|
4,413
|
|
4,409
|
|
4,407
|
|
4,388
|
Number of colocations6
|
2,527
|
|
2,469
|
|
2,444
|
|
2,418
|
|
2,392
|
Tower tenancy rate7
|
1.57
|
|
1.56
|
|
1.55
|
|
1.55
|
|
1.55
|
|
|
1
|
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number
|
|
. Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
|
|
. Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
|
2
|
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid
|
3
|
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
|
4
|
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn
|
5
|
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of retail wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of
|
6
|
Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.
|
7
|
Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.
|
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
vs. 2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
vs. 2024
|
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
$ 736
|
|
$ 743
|
|
(1) %
|
|
$ 1,477
|
|
$ 1,497
|
|
(1) %
|
Equipment sales
|
180
|
|
184
|
|
(2) %
|
|
330
|
|
380
|
|
(13) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
916
|
|
927
|
|
(1) %
|
|
1,807
|
|
1,877
|
|
(4) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
|
183
|
|
180
|
|
1 %
|
|
359
|
|
362
|
|
(1) %
|
Cost of equipment sold
|
209
|
|
211
|
|
(1) %
|
|
387
|
|
427
|
|
(9) %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
328
|
|
322
|
|
2 %
|
|
661
|
|
653
|
|
1 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
163
|
|
165
|
|
(1) %
|
|
325
|
|
329
|
|
(2) %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
(53) %
|
|
4
|
|
11
|
|
(60) %
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(4)
|
|
8
|
|
N/M
|
|
(5)
|
|
7
|
|
N/M
|
Total operating expenses
|
881
|
|
891
|
|
(1) %
|
|
1,731
|
|
1,789
|
|
(3) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
35
|
|
36
|
|
(4) %
|
|
76
|
|
88
|
|
(13) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
42
|
|
38
|
|
8 %
|
|
78
|
|
80
|
|
(3) %
|
Interest and dividend income
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
12 %
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
15 %
|
Interest expense
|
(45)
|
|
(45)
|
|
5 %
|
|
(84)
|
|
(91)
|
|
7 %
|
Total other income (expense)
|
1
|
|
(4)
|
|
N/M
|
|
-
|
|
(5)
|
|
99 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
36
|
|
32
|
|
13 %
|
|
76
|
|
83
|
|
(9) %
|
Income tax expense
|
4
|
|
14
|
|
(73) %
|
|
24
|
|
41
|
|
(42) %
|
Net income
|
32
|
|
18
|
|
77 %
|
|
52
|
|
42
|
|
24 %
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
(5) %
|
|
2
|
|
7
|
|
(68) %
|
Net income attributable to Array shareholders
|
$ 31
|
|
$ 17
|
|
80 %
|
|
$ 50
|
|
$ 35
|
|
41 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
86
|
|
86
|
|
-
|
|
85
|
|
86
|
|
-
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to Array shareholders
|
$ 0.37
|
|
$ 0.20
|
|
81 %
|
|
$ 0.58
|
|
$ 0.41
|
|
42 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
88
|
|
88
|
|
-
|
|
88
|
|
88
|
|
-
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Array shareholders
|
$ 0.36
|
|
$ 0.20
|
|
81 %
|
|
$ 0.57
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
41 %
|
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
|
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 52
|
|
$ 42
|
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
325
|
|
329
|
Bad debts expense
|
43
|
|
46
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
29
|
|
25
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
(9)
|
|
11
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
(78)
|
|
(80)
|
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
|
88
|
|
80
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
4
|
|
11
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(5)
|
|
7
|
Other operating activities
|
3
|
|
3
|
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(21)
|
|
(1)
|
Equipment installment plans receivable
|
44
|
|
5
|
Inventory
|
52
|
|
57
|
Accounts payable
|
(4)
|
|
-
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
(13)
|
|
6
|
Accrued taxes
|
10
|
|
20
|
Accrued interest
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(35)
|
|
(44)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
485
|
|
516
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(147)
|
|
(270)
|
Cash paid for licenses
|
(4)
|
|
(15)
|
Other investing activities
|
1
|
|
1
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(150)
|
|
(284)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
Issuance of long-term debt
|
-
|
|
40
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(12)
|
|
(198)
|
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for stock-based compensation awards
|
(36)
|
|
(12)
|
Repurchase of Common Shares
|
(21)
|
|
-
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(2)
|
|
(3)
|
Cash paid for software license agreements
|
(20)
|
|
(20)
|
Other financing activities
|
(2)
|
|
(3)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(93)
|
|
(196)
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
242
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
159
|
|
179
|
End of period
|
$ 401
|
|
$ 215
|
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 386
|
|
$ 144
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
922
|
|
955
|
Inventory, net
|
126
|
|
179
|
Prepaid expenses
|
53
|
|
46
|
Income taxes receivable
|
1
|
|
-
|
Other current assets
|
21
|
|
21
|
Total current assets
|
1,509
|
|
1,345
|
|
|
|
|
Licenses
|
4,583
|
|
4,579
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
444
|
|
454
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
2,313
|
|
2,502
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
922
|
|
926
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets and deferred charges
|
606
|
|
643
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 10,377
|
|
$ 10,449
|
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 28
|
|
$ 22
|
Accounts payable
|
218
|
|
242
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
225
|
|
238
|
Accrued taxes
|
37
|
|
30
|
Accrued compensation
|
54
|
|
93
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
137
|
|
141
|
Other current liabilities
|
109
|
|
118
|
Total current liabilities
|
808
|
|
884
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred liabilities and credits
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
719
|
|
728
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
825
|
|
822
|
Other deferred liabilities and credits
|
576
|
|
570
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
2,819
|
|
2,837
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
|
16
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Array shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share
|
88
|
|
88
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,812
|
|
1,783
|
Treasury shares
|
(102)
|
|
(112)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,802
|
|
2,818
|
Total Array shareholders' equity
|
4,600
|
|
4,577
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
14
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
4,614
|
|
4,592
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 10,377
|
|
$ 10,449
|
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
Array
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
vs. 2024
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wireless
|
$ 888
|
|
$ 902
|
|
(1) %
|
|
$ 1,751
|
|
$ 1,826
|
|
(4) %
|
Towers
|
62
|
|
58
|
|
7 %
|
|
123
|
|
116
|
|
6 %
|
Intra-company eliminations
|
(34)
|
|
(33)
|
|
(3) %
|
|
(67)
|
|
(65)
|
|
(3) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
916
|
|
927
|
|
(1) %
|
|
1,807
|
|
1,877
|
|
(4) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wireless
|
874
|
|
885
|
|
(1) %
|
|
1,717
|
|
1,779
|
|
(3) %
|
Towers
|
41
|
|
39
|
|
5 %
|
|
81
|
|
75
|
|
8 %
|
Intra-company eliminations
|
(34)
|
|
(33)
|
|
(3) %
|
|
(67)
|
|
(65)
|
|
(3) %
|
Total operating expenses
|
881
|
|
891
|
|
(1) %
|
|
1,731
|
|
1,789
|
|
(3) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$ 35
|
|
$ 36
|
|
(4) %
|
|
$ 76
|
|
$ 88
|
|
(13) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 208
|
|
$ 227
|
|
(9) %
|
|
$ 422
|
|
$ 456
|
|
(7) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 254
|
|
$ 268
|
|
(6) %
|
|
$ 506
|
|
$ 542
|
|
(7) %
|
Capital expenditures
|
$ 80
|
|
$ 165
|
|
(52) %
|
|
$ 132
|
|
$ 295
|
|
(55) %
|
|
|
1
|
Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures which Array uses as measurements of profitability. See EBITDA,
|
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
Array Wireless
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail service
|
$ 652
|
|
$ 666
|
|
(2) %
|
|
$ 1,312
|
|
$ 1,344
|
|
(2) %
|
Other
|
56
|
|
52
|
|
7 %
|
|
109
|
|
102
|
|
7 %
|
Service revenues
|
708
|
|
718
|
|
(1) %
|
|
1,421
|
|
1,446
|
|
(2) %
|
Equipment sales
|
180
|
|
184
|
|
(2) %
|
|
330
|
|
380
|
|
(13) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
888
|
|
902
|
|
(1) %
|
|
1,751
|
|
1,826
|
|
(4) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
197
|
|
194
|
|
1 %
|
|
387
|
|
390
|
|
(1) %
|
Cost of equipment sold
|
209
|
|
211
|
|
(1) %
|
|
387
|
|
427
|
|
(9) %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
319
|
|
313
|
|
2 %
|
|
643
|
|
637
|
|
1 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
151
|
|
154
|
|
(2) %
|
|
302
|
|
308
|
|
(2) %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
(59) %
|
|
3
|
|
10
|
|
(66) %
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(4)
|
|
8
|
|
N/M
|
|
(5)
|
|
7
|
|
N/M
|
Total operating expenses
|
874
|
|
885
|
|
(1) %
|
|
1,717
|
|
1,779
|
|
(3) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$ 14
|
|
$ 17
|
|
(21) %
|
|
$ 34
|
|
$ 47
|
|
(27) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 174
|
|
$ 196
|
|
(11) %
|
|
$ 355
|
|
$ 392
|
|
(9) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 174
|
|
$ 196
|
|
(11) %
|
|
$ 355
|
|
$ 392
|
|
(9) %
|
Capital expenditures
|
$ 77
|
|
$ 160
|
|
(52) %
|
|
$ 127
|
|
$ 286
|
|
(55) %
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
Array Towers
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-party revenues
|
$ 28
|
|
$ 25
|
|
12 %
|
|
$ 56
|
|
$ 51
|
|
9 %
|
Intra-company revenues
|
34
|
|
33
|
|
3 %
|
|
67
|
|
65
|
|
3 %
|
Total tower revenues
|
62
|
|
58
|
|
7 %
|
|
123
|
|
116
|
|
6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
20
|
|
19
|
|
6 %
|
|
39
|
|
37
|
|
5 %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
9
|
|
9
|
|
(1) %
|
|
18
|
|
16
|
|
14 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
12
|
|
11
|
|
7 %
|
|
23
|
|
21
|
|
6 %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
14 %
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
60 %
|
Total operating expenses
|
41
|
|
39
|
|
5 %
|
|
81
|
|
75
|
|
8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$ 21
|
|
$ 19
|
|
11 %
|
|
$ 42
|
|
$ 41
|
|
2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 34
|
|
$ 31
|
|
9 %
|
|
$ 67
|
|
$ 64
|
|
4 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 34
|
|
$ 31
|
|
9 %
|
|
$ 67
|
|
$ 64
|
|
4 %
|
Capital expenditures
|
$ 3
|
|
$ 5
|
|
(51) %
|
|
$ 5
|
|
$ 9
|
|
(47) %
|
|
|
1
|
Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures which Array uses as measurements of profitability. See EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
|
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
Array
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
|
$ 325
|
|
$ 313
|
|
$ 485
|
|
$ 516
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(75)
|
|
(137)
|
|
(147)
|
|
(270)
|
Cash paid for software license agreements
|
(11)
|
|
(11)
|
|
(20)
|
|
(20)
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
|
$ 239
|
|
$ 165
|
|
$ 318
|
|
$ 226
|
|
|
1
|
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which Array believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliations below. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. Array does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliations below are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of Array's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented below as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of Array's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of Array while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income, Income before income taxes and/or Operating income. Income and expense items below Operating income are not provided at the individual segment level for Array Wireless and Array Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income rather than Net income at the segment level.
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
Array
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$ 32
|
|
$ 18
|
|
$ 52
|
|
$ 42
|
Add back or deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
4
|
|
14
|
|
24
|
|
41
|
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
|
36
|
|
32
|
|
76
|
|
83
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
45
|
|
45
|
|
84
|
|
91
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|
163
|
|
165
|
|
325
|
|
329
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
244
|
|
242
|
|
485
|
|
503
|
Add back or deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
12
|
|
13
|
|
22
|
|
21
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
4
|
|
11
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(4)
|
|
8
|
|
(5)
|
|
7
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
254
|
|
268
|
|
506
|
|
542
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
42
|
|
38
|
|
78
|
|
80
|
Interest and dividend income
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 208
|
|
$ 227
|
|
$ 422
|
|
$ 456
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
Array Wireless
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 165
|
|
$ 171
|
|
$ 336
|
|
$ 355
|
Add back or deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
11
|
|
12
|
|
21
|
|
20
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
3
|
|
10
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(4)
|
|
8
|
|
(5)
|
|
7
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
174
|
|
196
|
|
355
|
|
392
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
151
|
|
154
|
|
302
|
|
308
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
11
|
|
12
|
|
21
|
|
20
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
3
|
|
10
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(4)
|
|
8
|
|
(5)
|
|
7
|
Operating income (GAAP)
|
$ 14
|
|
$ 17
|
|
$ 34
|
|
$ 47
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
Array Towers
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 33
|
|
$ 30
|
|
$ 65
|
|
$ 62
|
Add back or deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
34
|
|
31
|
|
67
|
|
64
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
12
|
|
11
|
|
23
|
|
21
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Operating income (GAAP)
|
$ 21
|
|
$ 19
|
|
$ 42
|
|
$ 41
