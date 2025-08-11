403
UK Government Justifies Banning Palestine Action
(MENAFN) The British administration on Monday stood by its resolution to outlaw Palestine Action, cautioning that individuals who express backing for the group “will feel the full force of the law.”
Justice Minister Alex Davies-Jones explained that the organization, now officially labeled a "terrorist organization," had engaged in aggressive behavior and posed a risk to public order.
Her statements followed a significant protest held in London over the weekend, where crowds gathered to challenge the ban.
During the event, law enforcement detained 532 participants.
According to official data, 348 of those apprehended were individuals aged 50 and above.
During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, Davies-Jones remarked: “I want to thank the police for their bravery and their courage in carrying out their diligent duties in the line of public protection, and I want to state that the right to peacefully protest in this country is a cornerstone of our democracy, and of course, we respect that.”
However, she clarified that in the case of Palestine Action, the group’s activities have been far from peaceful.
“They have violently carried out criminal damage to RAF aircraft. We have credible reports of them targeting Jewish-owned businesses here in the UK, and there are other reasons which we can’t disclose because of national security," she stated.
Reiterating the government's stance, Davies-Jones emphasized: “But they are a proscribed terrorist organization and anyone showing support for that terrorist organization will feel the full force of the law.”
Back in June, officials enforced the ban under the Terrorism Act 2000, following an incident in which Palestine Action demonstrators spray-painted military planes at a Royal Air Force installation—an act now under investigation through anti-terrorism channels.
