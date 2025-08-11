403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flavors of Friendship: An Unforgettable Evening at “The Saffron Society”
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) “The Saffron Society” (TSS) announces its upcoming edition of the supper club, set to take place on Sunday 24thof August 2025. This event highlights a vibrant theme of friendship and summer, creating a memorable evening for all attendees.
Taking place at MD Hotel By Gewan from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, guests can look forward to an evening of delicious food, lively conversations and a welcoming ambiance. This gathering offers the perfect chance to build new friendships and rekindle old ones while indulging in a carefully crafted culinary experience.
The menu will feature a carefully curated selection of offerings developed by Chef Varun Menghani from the Dubai vibrant culinary scene. Featuring diverse dishes from fresh seasonal ingredients which aim to reflect the warmth and joy associated with the essence of summer gatherings. On this day, he will introduce a new menu featuring seven exclusive dishes that embrace the beauty of third culture cuisine. Growing up in a multicultural environment, he draws inspiration from his diverse background and culinary experiences, merging flavors and traditions from around the world.
Chef Varun started his culinary journey in his mother’s kitchen, where her cooking inspired his culinary style. Growing up in Dubai, he studied Culinary Arts in Switzerland, training in prestigious European kitchens alongside Michelin-starred chefs and focusing on French and Italian cuisines. After graduating, he worked in New York City. He then moved back to Dubai and opened an Indian inspired burger outlet which led to him discovering his real passion for private diners and supper clubs.
This passion aligns perfectly with “The Saffron Society”, a platform designed to bring together a diverse group of individuals, including culinary enthusiasts, influencers and notable personalities. TSS recognizes the importance of food as a medium for connection and community, and this edition will further emphasize the significance of friendship.
“Cooking is an art, it’s about creativity and the desire to invoke memories from something as simple as a dish. Every plate I prepare tells a story, and through food, we can connect cultures and build lasting friendships. I will be presenting seven exclusive dishes that showcase a delightful range of flavors and culinary artistry, each dish will be crafted with care and creativity to ensure a memorable dining experience," said Chef Varun Menghani."
Shraddha Barot Amariei, founder of The Saffron Society and White Label Media, said: “We are thrilled to have Chef Varun cooking for us this evening. The kitchen is a place where hearts meet and flavors unite. We believe that food not only nourishes the body but also nurtures relationships. This evening is a tribute to the bonds we create around the dinner table.”
“The Saffron Society” invites brands to share narratives related to the themes of friendship and summer, allowing for meaningful interactions that resonate with the attendees. The platform continues to redefine culinary experiences in Dubai, fostering an atmosphere where unique connections can be cultivated over exceptional food.
Event Details:
• Date: Sunday 24th of August
• Time: 7:00 PM- 10:00 PM
• Location: MD Hotel By Gewan- Opp. Mashreq Metro Station, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha, Dubai
• Instagram: White Label Events
• For reservation please click here
Taking place at MD Hotel By Gewan from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, guests can look forward to an evening of delicious food, lively conversations and a welcoming ambiance. This gathering offers the perfect chance to build new friendships and rekindle old ones while indulging in a carefully crafted culinary experience.
The menu will feature a carefully curated selection of offerings developed by Chef Varun Menghani from the Dubai vibrant culinary scene. Featuring diverse dishes from fresh seasonal ingredients which aim to reflect the warmth and joy associated with the essence of summer gatherings. On this day, he will introduce a new menu featuring seven exclusive dishes that embrace the beauty of third culture cuisine. Growing up in a multicultural environment, he draws inspiration from his diverse background and culinary experiences, merging flavors and traditions from around the world.
Chef Varun started his culinary journey in his mother’s kitchen, where her cooking inspired his culinary style. Growing up in Dubai, he studied Culinary Arts in Switzerland, training in prestigious European kitchens alongside Michelin-starred chefs and focusing on French and Italian cuisines. After graduating, he worked in New York City. He then moved back to Dubai and opened an Indian inspired burger outlet which led to him discovering his real passion for private diners and supper clubs.
This passion aligns perfectly with “The Saffron Society”, a platform designed to bring together a diverse group of individuals, including culinary enthusiasts, influencers and notable personalities. TSS recognizes the importance of food as a medium for connection and community, and this edition will further emphasize the significance of friendship.
“Cooking is an art, it’s about creativity and the desire to invoke memories from something as simple as a dish. Every plate I prepare tells a story, and through food, we can connect cultures and build lasting friendships. I will be presenting seven exclusive dishes that showcase a delightful range of flavors and culinary artistry, each dish will be crafted with care and creativity to ensure a memorable dining experience," said Chef Varun Menghani."
Shraddha Barot Amariei, founder of The Saffron Society and White Label Media, said: “We are thrilled to have Chef Varun cooking for us this evening. The kitchen is a place where hearts meet and flavors unite. We believe that food not only nourishes the body but also nurtures relationships. This evening is a tribute to the bonds we create around the dinner table.”
“The Saffron Society” invites brands to share narratives related to the themes of friendship and summer, allowing for meaningful interactions that resonate with the attendees. The platform continues to redefine culinary experiences in Dubai, fostering an atmosphere where unique connections can be cultivated over exceptional food.
Event Details:
• Date: Sunday 24th of August
• Time: 7:00 PM- 10:00 PM
• Location: MD Hotel By Gewan- Opp. Mashreq Metro Station, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha, Dubai
• Instagram: White Label Events
• For reservation please click here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment