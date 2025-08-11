403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
InterContinental Abu Dhabi Shortlisted for Hotelier Middle East Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) A shared achievement built on teamwork, resilience, and the pursuit of service excellence
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates- InterContinental Abu Dhabi is proud to announce its shortlist recognition in three distinguished categories at the upcoming Hotelier Middle East Awards 2025: Hotel Team of the Year – High-End & Luxury, F&B Manager of the Year, and IT Person of the Year. This recognition stands as a celebration of excellence across the region’s hospitality industry.
The nomination for Hotel Team of the Year – High-End & Luxury is a powerful reflection of the hotel’s continued momentum, vibrant team culture, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Under the visionary leadership of Sayed Tayoun, Cluster General Manager of InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, the team has undergone a remarkable transformation—raising service standards, strengthening brand presence, and achieving operational excellence.
This recognition also reflects the hotel's resurgence as a commercial powerhouse, with strong performance across key revenue streams, enhanced guest satisfaction metrics, and revitalised brand equity. Going back to the rich legacy and heritage that established InterContinental Abu Dhabi as one of the capital’s most iconic luxury destinations, the team has reignited the spirit of timeless hospitality while embracing the demands of today’s modern traveller.
Sayed Tayoun, Cluster General Manager of InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi said: “This recognition is a tribute to the extraordinary people behind our hotel—individuals who lead with heart, adapt with resilience, and consistently strive for excellence. It’s been an incredible journey of growth, and I am beyond proud of what our team has accomplished together.”
With a legacy anchored in hospitality excellence, InterContinental Abu Dhabi continues to push boundaries—honouring tradition while embracing innovation. The Hotelier Middle East Awards celebrate outstanding individuals and teams shaping the future of hospitality, making this shortlist recognition a proud milestone in the hotel’s ongoing journey.
For more information, please call +971 2 666 6888, or follow us on Instagram at @interconad.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates- InterContinental Abu Dhabi is proud to announce its shortlist recognition in three distinguished categories at the upcoming Hotelier Middle East Awards 2025: Hotel Team of the Year – High-End & Luxury, F&B Manager of the Year, and IT Person of the Year. This recognition stands as a celebration of excellence across the region’s hospitality industry.
The nomination for Hotel Team of the Year – High-End & Luxury is a powerful reflection of the hotel’s continued momentum, vibrant team culture, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Under the visionary leadership of Sayed Tayoun, Cluster General Manager of InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, the team has undergone a remarkable transformation—raising service standards, strengthening brand presence, and achieving operational excellence.
This recognition also reflects the hotel's resurgence as a commercial powerhouse, with strong performance across key revenue streams, enhanced guest satisfaction metrics, and revitalised brand equity. Going back to the rich legacy and heritage that established InterContinental Abu Dhabi as one of the capital’s most iconic luxury destinations, the team has reignited the spirit of timeless hospitality while embracing the demands of today’s modern traveller.
Sayed Tayoun, Cluster General Manager of InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi said: “This recognition is a tribute to the extraordinary people behind our hotel—individuals who lead with heart, adapt with resilience, and consistently strive for excellence. It’s been an incredible journey of growth, and I am beyond proud of what our team has accomplished together.”
With a legacy anchored in hospitality excellence, InterContinental Abu Dhabi continues to push boundaries—honouring tradition while embracing innovation. The Hotelier Middle East Awards celebrate outstanding individuals and teams shaping the future of hospitality, making this shortlist recognition a proud milestone in the hotel’s ongoing journey.
For more information, please call +971 2 666 6888, or follow us on Instagram at @interconad.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment