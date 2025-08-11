Air Docs Heating & Cooling Provides Backpacks And School Supplies For Vero Beach Elementary School

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Air Docs has long supported our local school system, and we're always looking for ways to invest in our community," said Josh Roberts, owner of Air Docs Heating & Cooling. "The residents of Vero Beach and the Treasure Coast have made Air Docs one of this area's most successful home service companies. We want to return that support by making sure that the students in our community have access to the supplies they need to be successful."

The backpacks contained basic school supplies such as pencils, pencil boxes, spiral notebooks, erasers, glue sticks and hand sanitizer. The company dropped off the filled backpacks at Vero Beach Elementary School on Aug. 6 so they could be handed out ahead of the district's Aug. 13 start date.

"It's important to the Air Docs team that when we see a need in our community that we try to take care of that need," Roberts said. "We are thankful for this opportunity to help the kids at Vero Beach Elementary School."

The giveaway continues Air Docs' tradition of giving back to its community. In the past, the company has sponsored the Vero Beach High School baseball and football teams, the Sebastian River football team and the Vero Beach Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) through its Air Docs Cares program. In December 2024, the company held an Oldest HVAC Unit contest and replaced the winner's 1981 GE air conditioner with a new, more efficient HVAC unit for free.

As a full-service HVAC contractor for air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance, Air Docs services customers throughout Vero Beach and the Treasure Coast.

For more information about Air Docs Heating and Cooling, call (772) 617-8848 or visit .

About Air Docs Heating and Cooling

SOURCE Air Docs Heating and Cooling