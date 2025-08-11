Meridian Capital Group Arranges $22.2 Million Loan For Fractured Multifamily Condo Portfolio In Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Capital Group, a leading national commercial real estate finance and advisory firm, has arranged $22.2 million in financing for a fractured condominium portfolio located at 232 19th Street NW in Atlanta, GA.

The portfolio, known as Trantor Atlantic Lofts , consists of 115 residential units within a 155-unit condominium complex. Situated in the heart of Atlantic Station, a vibrant live-work-play district just west of Midtown and near Georgia Tech, the property offers residents access to premier retail, dining, and entertainment-including iconic venues like the Millennium Gate Museum.

Meridian secured the financing on behalf of Trantor Realty through Encore Finance , with favorable terms that include a five-year fixed rate and full-term interest-only payments.

The financing was arranged by Benjamin Klugmann , Senior Vice President at Meridian Capital Group, who led the transaction, alongside Vice President, Tzvi Krieger.

"This was one of those deals that, on paper, looked nearly impossible," said Klugmann . "A fractured condo in a non-core market presents a unique set of challenges, but we canvassed the market and negotiated terms that aligned with the sponsor's vision. Every deal is unique; but this one required precision, creativity, and deep lender relationships."

SOURCE Meridian Capital Group LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED