Meridian Capital Group Arranges $22.2 Million Loan For Fractured Multifamily Condo Portfolio In Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Capital Group, a leading national commercial real estate finance and advisory firm, has arranged $22.2 million in financing for a fractured condominium portfolio located at 232 19th Street NW in Atlanta, GA.
The portfolio, known as Trantor Atlantic Lofts , consists of 115 residential units within a 155-unit condominium complex. Situated in the heart of Atlantic Station, a vibrant live-work-play district just west of Midtown and near Georgia Tech, the property offers residents access to premier retail, dining, and entertainment-including iconic venues like the Millennium Gate Museum.
Meridian secured the financing on behalf of Trantor Realty through Encore Finance , with favorable terms that include a five-year fixed rate and full-term interest-only payments.
The financing was arranged by Benjamin Klugmann , Senior Vice President at Meridian Capital Group, who led the transaction, alongside Vice President, Tzvi Krieger.
"This was one of those deals that, on paper, looked nearly impossible," said Klugmann . "A fractured condo in a non-core market presents a unique set of challenges, but we canvassed the market and negotiated terms that aligned with the sponsor's vision. Every deal is unique; but this one required precision, creativity, and deep lender relationships."
SOURCE Meridian Capital Group LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment