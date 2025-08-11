Plum Role Modeltm Named A 2025 Top HR Product Of The Year By HR Executive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First automated job analysis built for the modern workforce decodes job descriptions, creating science-backed blueprints for hiring success

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary pre-hire assessment provider Plum today announced that its newest innovation, Plum Role ModelTM, has been recognized as a Top HR Product of 2025 by HR Executive. The company will be honored on Monday, September 15, 2025, during the inaugural HR Icons Awards Evening at HR Tech 2025, being held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.









The annual Top HR Products competition, organized by HR Executive and HR Tech, is designed to showcase a range of notable solutions introduced over the last year. Reviewed by a panel of esteemed judges, each product submission is evaluated based on its level of innovation, value added to the HR function, overall user experience, ability to deliver on its promises and effective integration, customization and analytics capabilities. Following extensive assessment and product demonstrations, Plum Role Model was selected as a Top HR Product of 2025.

For too long, there has been the belief that hiring is broken, when the problem is a disconnect between how roles get defined and how candidates get selected. Since its inception, Plum has sought to change that narrative, providing solutions that make it possible to improve hiring and talent decisions by measuring human potential. Using science-backed I/O psychology, Plum's solutions identify behavioral strengths, cognitive abilities and work styles and translate them into durable skills to help organizations build future-ready workforces.

New to the market for 2025, Plum Role Model is a first-of-its-kind automated job analysis solution. Using advanced AI, Role Model turns any job description into a behavioral benchmark in seconds, covering over 40,000 job titles, helping fix the risk of mismatches formed by subjective outputs and outdated processes. By revealing the durable skills a role requires, such as teamwork, communication or execution, Role Model builds on top of Plum's predictive prowess and creates data-driven match criteria for hiring. Validated across roles and industries, Role Model is explainable, auditable and defensible, delivering the rigor today's organizations need.

“Traditional job analysis cannot support current hiring demands, adding friction to the process. Plum Role Model changes that, uncovering the behavioral competencies that actually drive performance in a role. This removes human subjectivity, improves consistency and reduces hiring time,” said Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor.“We think every job deserves a Role Model, and now, as a 2025 Top HR Product of the Year – the second Plum solution to have received this honor – it's clear that the market feels the same way.”

Longtime Top Products judge Steve Boese shared,“The best HR technologies are the products that help HR leaders address current and future needs. These solutions enable HR to be both proactive and strategic, allowing them to solve real challenges and empower their teams in the process. This is exactly the type of innovation this award was created to celebrate.”

Attendees of HR Tech 2025 can learn more about Plum and its award-winning Plum Role Model by connecting with company representatives to schedule a meeting. For more information, visit .

About HR Executive

Established in 1987, HR Executive is the premier global media company covering strategic issues in HR. Part of the Arc network, HR Executive provides more than 220,000 subscribers with news, content and analysis of global HR trends. HR Executive is where HR professionals go when they need to know, providing in-depth coverage on all facets of human resource management, including recruiting, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, learning and development, employment law, talent management, the latest technologies and more. Visit hrexecutive.com .

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry's preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive , a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit to learn more.

About Plum

Plum transforms talent strategy through the power of durable skills. Our talent assessment helps organizations build a skills-based workforce by measuring the core competencies that drive performance and potential.

Plum for Hiring delivers science-backed insights that improve speed and accuracy in talent acquisition. Plum for Employees supports internal mobility, engagement, and development with the same data-driven foundation. Together, these solutions give companies a clearer picture of both new candidates and existing team members, enabling smarter talent decisions across the employee lifecycle.

To improve hiring precision and boost employee impact, visit to get started.

