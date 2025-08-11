Miniluxe Announces Planned Share Issuance For A New Studio Location Acquisition In The DFW (Dallas Fort Worth) Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company continues its strategy of seeking M+A conversion opportunities, prioritizing regions where it holds a presence

Boston, MA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“MiniLuxe” or the“Company”) today announced a planned issuance of 437,500 subordinate voting shares of the Company at a price of USD $0.40 per share, in connection with the formation of a limited liability company established to acquire a new studio location in the Dallas–Fort Worth market.

The acquisition-of an existing salon business which MiniLuxe will convert to its own brand-does not represent a material transaction in terms of cash value or size. This announcement is being made to communicate the issuance of 437,500 new shares from treasury, representing well under 1% of the Company's fully diluted share ownership.

This planned transaction is with a non-related party and is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe , a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company's owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe's aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences.

In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for stakeholders, MiniLuxe is expanding its reach through franchising and acquisition of existing nail salons , offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to partner with a brand recognized as the best nail salon franchise . MiniLuxe seeks to empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development, economic mobility, and ownership opportunities. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services.

For further information

Christine Mastrangelo

Investor Relations, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

(617) 684-2731

... MiniLuxe.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.