Caribbean Fashion Collective Welcomes T Mcdonald Cosmetics As Exclusive Make-Up Sponsor For NYFW SS26.

T McDonald Cosmetics as CFC Exclusive Make-Up Sponsor for NYFW SS26

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Fashion Collective (CFC ) is proud to announce T McDonald Cosmetics as the Exclusive Make-Up Sponsor for its highly anticipated New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 showcase. In addition, CFC is thrilled to welcome Terry McDonald, CEO and Founder of T McDonald Cosmetics, as its Head of Hair and Make-Up for the event.

Born and raised in the Bronx with strong Caribbean roots, Terry McDonald is a professional makeup artist, beauty educator, and visionary entrepreneur whose work has been featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Sheen Magazine, and on the runways of New York Fashion Week. With a passion for using beauty as a tool for healing, self-expression, and mental wellness, Terry has built T McDonald Cosmetics into a Black-owned, women-owned brand celebrated for its vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free products.

T McDonald Cosmetics' signature offerings-including the Level Up eyeshadow palette, 5D lashes, and long-wear lip kushions-embody the brand's mission to inspire confidence, resilience, and authenticity. Beyond beauty products, Terry is committed to giving back through mentorship programs, community workshops, and school partnerships, encouraging the next generation of beauty leaders to embrace creativity and self-worth.

As CFC's Head of Hair and Make-Up, Terry will lead an elite team of beauty professionals to create innovative, fashion-forward looks for designers and models during the CFC NYFW SS26 showcase, which celebrates Caribbean heritage and global fashion talent.

“I'm honored to partner with Caribbean Fashion Collective for NYFW SS26,” said Terry McDonald.“This collaboration represents the perfect blend of artistry, culture, and purpose. My goal is to elevate each designer's vision while empowering every model to feel confident and unstoppable on the runway.”

Xavier Walker, Founder and CEO of Caribbean Fashion Collective, shared,“Terry's artistry, leadership, and dedication to empowering others perfectly align with CFC's mission to celebrate diversity and creativity in fashion. We're thrilled to have her and T McDonald Cosmetics on board for this season's show.”

Norka Vasquez and Stewella Daville, Co-Founders of Caribbean Fashion Collective, also expressed their excitement:“Terry brings a rare combination of creative excellence and genuine passion for uplifting others. Her vision and talent will be a major asset to our designers, models, and the overall production. We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with her.”

The Caribbean Fashion Collective NYFW SS26 showcase will take place in September 2025, featuring a dynamic lineup of emerging and established designers from the Caribbean and beyond.

About T McDonald Cosmetics

T McDonald Cosmetics is a Black-owned, women-owned beauty brand redefining beauty as a form of self-expression, healing, and mental wellness. With a focus on vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free products, the brand merges high-performance beauty with advocacy for mental health. Through editorial features, runway collaborations, and community programs, T McDonald Cosmetics inspires individuals to embrace confidence and authenticity from the inside out.

About Caribbean Fashion Collective

Caribbean Fashion Collective is a platform dedicated to showcasing Caribbean designers and emerging global talent during New York Fashion Week. Founded by Xavier Walker, with Co-Founders Norka Vasquez and Stewella Daville, CFC fosters creative spirit, cultural diversity, and global visibility for fashion innovators, providing a stage that celebrates artistry, inclusivity, and excellence in design.

Caribbean Fashion Collective

email us here

Caribbean Fashion Collective LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.