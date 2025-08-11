403
Kuwait's Qadsiya In Group A Of Gulf Club Champions League
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Qadsiya club was placed in Group A of the Gulf Club Champions League, according to the draw held in Doha, Qatar, said the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) on Monday.
Qadsiya alongside Duhok of Iraq, the UAE's Al-Ain, and Sitra from Bahrain will also play in Group A, added the AGCFF in a statement.
Group B will feature Al-Rayyan from Qatar, Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab, Oman's Al-Nahdha, and Tadamoun Hadramout from Yemen.
The first edition of the tournament saw the Iraqi team Duhok crowned as champions, beating Qadsiya 2-1 in a match held in Iraq after a goalless draw in Kuwait prior.
The tournament will be held between September 16, 2025, and April 4, 2026 in a home-and-away matches format. (end)
