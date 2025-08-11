403
Kuwait Military Judiciary Authority Praises Relations, Cooperation With Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The head of the Kuwait Military Judiciary Authority, Major General Owaid Al-Hatlani, said Monday that Kuwaiti-Jordanian relations represent a model of excellence in various areas of cooperation, especially in the military field.
This came in a statement to KUNA by Al-Hatlani following his arrival in Amman, Jordan, at the head of a delegation from the Military Judiciary Authority, to meet with a number of officials from the Jordanian military judiciary.
The bilateral relations between the two countries are strong and built on the visions and future aspirations established by the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and King Abdullah II of Jordan.
Al-Hatlani explained that military cooperation with Jordan, especially in the field of military judiciary, is distinguished and has witnessed significant modernization and development, noting the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two armies.
He noted that during his visit to the Jordanian Army's Military Judiciary Directorate, they discussed completing and following up on the joint legal cooperation protocol signed between the two sides in November 2023.
He indicated that the directives of the Kuwaiti military leadership are keen to exchange expertise and enhance joint cooperation in various legal and military fields to develop the legal framework of the Kuwaiti army.
Al-Hatlani stated that the visit program includes visits by the delegation to the military courts, the Court of Appeal, and the State Security Courts to review and learn about the nature of judicial work in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
Major General Owaid Al-Hatlani was accompanied on the visit by Brigadier General Qunais Al-Adwani, Brigadier General Nawaf Al-Shammari, Colonel Talal Al-Khashab, and Major Faisal Al-Sallal. (end)
