Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BTW Group Of Companies Announces Multiple Job Openings

2025-08-11 07:09:36
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai - BTW Group, a leading provider of services in insurance, business development, digital marketing, visa, air ticketing, and consulting, is thrilled to announce a variety of exciting full-time and internship vacancies across its offices in Pune, Thane, Dadar, Baner, and Lower Parel.

We invite all job seekers and students to explore these opportunities and apply by visiting the official BTW Group Careers page at:

Why Join BTW Group
- Diverse roles available in departments such as Insurance, Business Development, Digital Marketing, Visa Processing, Air Ticketing, Finance, Accounts, and Marketing.

- Internship programs designed to provide hands-on experience and professional development.

- Multiple convenient locations to work from, including Pune, Thane, Dadar, Baner, and Lower Parel.

- A supportive and growth-oriented work environment.

Calling All Placement Coordinators,Colleges and Universities

BTW Group is actively seeking collaboration with educational institutions. We encourage placement coordinators, college and university career cells, and training centers to share the BTW Group Careers link widely among their students and fresh graduates. This is a fantastic opportunity for students to gain practical experience and for job seekers to build a meaningful career.

Apply now and take the next step in your professional journey:

About BTW Group:
BTW Group is committed to delivering exceptional services across multiple sectors while fostering innovation, learning, and career growth for its employees. Contact Details : ... || 022 45260380 | 020 49027000

Company :-BTW Group

User :- Deep Bhong

Email :...

Mobile:- 9004693987

Url :-


