Jagriti Motwani Honored With Jagran Achievers Award 2025 For Redefining Spiritual-Tech Through Bhagva
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Malaysia, August 11th, 2025: In a moment that underscores the convergence of ancient wisdom and modern innovation, Jagriti Motwani, Founder and Promoter of Bhagva, has been honored with the Jagran Achievers Award 2025 for the category Emerging Startup Entrepreneur of the year. An accolade presented by the iconic Dainik Jagran Group, the Achievers Award is one of India's most trusted and influential media conglomerates.
The award presented by the High Commissioner of India, conferred during a landmark ceremony at Desaru Island, Malaysia, celebrates individuals who exemplify transformational leadership, purposeful innovation, and long-term societal impact. Motwani's recognition signals a broader global trend of the rise of mission-led platforms at the intersection of culture, technology, and inclusive growth.
Founded in 2022, Bhagva is not just a spiritual app; it is a reimagined ecosystem for Indian devotion in the digital age. It offers seamless access to online and offline Pooja bookings, daily panchangs, astrology, jaaps, and immersive virtual temple experiences, all designed with a user-first philosophy rooted in reverence.
Yet, what makes Bhagva truly compelling is its second layer, a quiet revolution in economic empowerment. The platform works closely with Pandits and Purohits, supporting their welfare, training, and dignity of labor. Simultaneously, Bhagva equips women and artisans from underrepresented communities with skills to produce sacred goods-such as solar diyas, incense sticks, and handcrafted Pooja items-thus weaving together devotion, sustainability, and livelihood generation.
“We built Bhagva to honor not just the rituals of spirituality, but the people who keep them alive,” said Jagriti Motwani.“This award is a reminder that sacred purpose and scalable innovation can, and must, co-exist.”
The Jagran Achievers Awards are an initiative of the Dainik Jagran Group, one of South Asia's largest media networks. With a footprint that spans 400+ cities and 70+ million daily readers, Dainik Jagran has long played a critical role in shaping public thought, recognizing change-makers, and amplifying voices that lead with vision and values. Each year, awardees are selected through a meticulous process led by the Jagran Research Bureau and finalized by a jury of eminent economists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. To be chosen is to be acknowledged not just for achievement, but for enduring relevance.
Under Jagriti Motwani's leadership, Bhagva is now scaling globally, serving individuals, corporates, and diaspora communities seeking access to meaningful spiritual services. It is building a future where Indian spirituality is not only digitized but democratized, and where social upliftment is intrinsic to spiritual engagement. The recognition from Dainik Jagran Group is not just a personal honor; it's a testament to the power of culturally intelligent entrepreneurship in a world yearning for both tech-enabled efficiency and soulful connection.
About Bhagva:
Bhagva is a global spiritual platform dedicated to serving devotees by providing Pooja services to individuals, corporations, and organizations around the world. The platform is committed to enhancing the welfare, skills, and development of Pujaris, who play an essential role in guiding individuals in their spiritual Furthering its mission, Bhagva is actively involved in empowering women and underrepresented groups by offering skill education related to Pooja articles. This includes training in making items such as agarbattis (incense sticks), solar diyas, and various artifacts, enabling them to partake in economic and cultural activities. Through these initiatives, Bhagva not only fosters spiritual growth but also contributes to the socio-economic advancement of communities. With a holistic approach, the organization supports the preservation of traditional practices while promoting sustainable livelihoods, thereby making a positive impact in the lives of many across the globe. Bhagva app and website is a daily source of spirituality that allows digital Pooja, online Pooja, offline Pooja, panchang, astrology, jaap services along with a Pooja shop.
