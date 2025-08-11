Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Number Of Wounded Rises To 21

2025-08-11 07:08:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“At present, there are already 21 victims of Sunday's enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia . Today, a 44-year-old woman sought medical attention. She was provided with the necessary assistance,” he wrote.

The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Read also: Emergency rescue operations completed at Zaporizhzhia strike site, 20 injured

Earlier, Fedorov reported that four people who were wounded yesterday during the attack are in the city's hospitals, one of them in serious condition.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 10, Russia launched two airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia. One of the bombs hit the bus station .

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .

