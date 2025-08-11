DM Shmyhal Discusses Joint Defense Production With Estonian Counterpart

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

He thanked Estonia for its decision to allocate 0.25% of its GDP annually to support Ukraine.

“Within the framework of this initiative, we are coordinating our priorities and deepening cooperation with Estonian defense industry manufacturers,” Shmyhal said.

He also said that during the meeting, they discussed the establishment of joint ventures.

According to the defense minister, Ukraine highly appreciates the practical assistance that Estonia provides within the IT coalition, military training, and the supply of necessary equipment.

“It is important that all military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces arrives on time. We must increase pressure on the aggressor,” Shmyhal emphasized and thanked Estonia for its solidarity and consistent support.

As reported by Ukrinform, Estonia continues to support Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor and plans to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP per year for this purpose. Estonia will purchase EUR 100 million worth of weapons for Ukraine from its manufacturers.

Illustrative photo: Denys Shmyhal , Telegram