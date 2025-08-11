Azerbaijani Referee Appointed To Int'l Triathlon Competition For First Time

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Balaheydar Karimov, the head coach of the Azerbaijani national triathlon team and a dedicated official, has achieved a significant milestone in his career by being appointed to an international triathlon competition for the very first time, Azernews reports.

This recognition marks an important step forward for him personally and for Azerbaijani triathlon on the global stage.

He made his debut at the prestigious European Cup for Youth, which was held in Izvorani, Romania. This opportunity not only showcased his expertise and dedication but also underscored his growing influence within the international triathlon community.

In preparation for his role at the international level, Balaheydar Karimov undertook and successfully completed a rigorous international refereeing course. The training took place in Bishkek on June 7-8 and was organised collaboratively by the Kyrgyzstan Triathlon Federation and the Asian Triathlon Confederation.

This course provided him with valuable knowledge and skills necessary for officiating at high-level competitions, further enhancing his capabilities as a sports official.

Expressing his enthusiasm and commitment, Balaheydar Karimov stated, "This competition was a great experience for me. I will do my best to represent Azerbaijan in more international competitions."

The Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation was founded in 2013. In 2014, it became a member of the World Triathlon Union. The federation's report and election conference took place on September 4, 2015, during which Azer Maharramov was elected as the president of the National Olympic Committee at a meeting held in the administrative building. Later, on December 21, 2021, Elchin Aliyev was elected as the President of the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation during a general meeting held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports' administrative building.

The Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation aligns its activities with the principles, goals, and objectives of the Olympic movement. It collaborates closely with the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

On March 30, 2023, Farid Farhadzade was elected as the new president of the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation.