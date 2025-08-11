Azerbaijan To Expand Territory Of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park - Decree
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, to facilitate the strategic expansion of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is mandated to implement a series of procedural measures within a three-month timeframe. This involves the transfer of nearly 27 hectares of land classified under the industrial, transport, communication, defense, and other designated categories, situated on Sülh Avenue in Sumgayit city. This land, currently utilized by the "Azerboru" Open Joint Stock Company, will be allocated to the Economic Zones Development Agency under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, granting them leasing rights. Furthermore, the Ministry is required to duly notify the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding this transaction.
It is imperative to address ancillary complications stemming from this decree.
The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, in conjunction with the Sumgayit City Executive Power, is mandated to implement requisite protocols to address the challenges emanating from this decree.
