Ukrainian Children Receive Trauma Rehabilitation Support In Azerbaijan
A group of 30 Ukrainian children brought to Azerbaijan have begun receiving comprehensive rehabilitation services at the Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center, which operates under the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.
Azernews reports that, according to a statement released by the Ministry, the children underwent initial medical assessments upon arrival. Based on these evaluations, individual rehabilitation programs were developed for each child.
The programs include a wide range of therapeutic services aimed at supporting the children's emotional well-being and social integration. These services include:
- One-on-one psychological counselling
- Group therapy sessions
- Yoga and dance therapy classes
The children also benefit from therapeutic massages, healing baths and pools, as well as art therapy, among other treatments tailored to their needs.
As part of a 10-day social rehabilitation program, a variety of leisure activities have been organized to enrich the children's experience. These include excursions to historical sites and museums, board games, and other recreational events designed to offer a sense of normalcy and enjoyment.
This initiative reflects Azerbaijan's ongoing support for Ukrainian civilians affected by the war, with a particular focus on child welfare and trauma recovery.
